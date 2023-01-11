Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold a free hunter Field Dressing 101 class at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.
The class will be held at the Horsethief Canyon State Wildlife Area and is open to anyone, novice or expert, wanting to learn more about how to field-dress big game properly.
“For the new hunters, field dressing can be intimidating,” said Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman. “This is a great class for the beginner but an opportunity for a seasoned pro to learn some new tips about field processing.”
Instructors will demonstrate gutting and gutless methods of field processing, deboning, quartering, the best cuts for table fare, and suggestions for transporting the meat out of the field. The class is detailed and will include the use of real animals to provide thorough examples of how to properly field dress big game.
Additional topics will include techniques for skinning with taxidermy in mind.
Grand Junction High School’s academic team was dominant in November’s Dino Ridge Science Quiz Bowl at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, with the A team winning the 17-team event and the B team placing third.
A 28-minute game show-style video production of the Dino Ridge Science Quiz Bowl will be televised this weekend for those who want to relive or finally watch Grand Junction’s performance. The competition will air on PBS12 this Saturday at 11 a.m.
DENVER — Searchers have located the body of a second snowmobiler killed in a Colorado mountain avalanche, authorities said Sunday.
Crews using dogs and probing the avalanche field with poles recovered the body of a 52-year-old Colorado man in the area of Corona Pass outside Winter Park on Sunday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.