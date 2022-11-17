The Myth of Thanksgiving talk at the Museums of the West has been postponed.
The talk had been scheduled for today. A new date for the talk has not been released yet.
Give ’em a piece of your mind
The city of Grand Junction is conducting customer satisfaction surveys and invites the public to weigh-in online.
The survey process began by mailing 5,000 surveys to random households in Grand Junction in an effort to gain statistically valid results, according to a news release Wednesday.
On top of that, all residents may fill out the survey online, which can be found through the news announcements on the city’s website, gjcity.org. The survey is available in Spanish and English and a print version is available at City Hall. The deadline to complete is 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
Questions on the survey range from general satisfaction with the direction of the city to thoughts on specific services and priorities for the city.
Lawsuit alleges wage collusion
DENVER — A class-action federal lawsuit accuses 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver, alleges that the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.
It was brought by two meat plant workers from Iowa and one from Georgia but seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of other people who have worked in jobs from slaughtering to production at the companies’ collective 140 plants. Together the plants produce about 80% of the red meat sold to U.S. consumers, according to the lawsuit.
Two consulting companies that allegedly helped the meat producers exchange compensation information are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed by lawyers from Hagens Berman.