During a “drink and clean day” last year at Peach Street Distillers — emphasis on cleaning, at least at first — Dustin LeMoine opened a locker and found a bunch of awards.
There were gold, silver and bronze medals that had been tucked away for years.
“What do we do with these?” he wondered.
So they were organized and some are now on display, as Peach Street tries to embrace the award-winning side of its 15 years in business in downtown Palisade. “We’ve under-promoted the amount of medals that we’ve won,” said LaMoine, sales and marketing director.
And now they have even more medals. Earlier this month, the American Distilling Institute’s 2020 Judging Awards bestowed a gold medal on Peach Street’s Pear Brandy, gave silver medals to its American Whiskey, Colorado Straight Bourbon and Smoked Rye Whiskey and a bronze medal for its liqueur Amaro.
Those awards brought Peach Street’s medal count to 31 from that trade association’s competition that judges entries from small, independent distilleries in the U.S. and abroad.
Also this month, the Pear Brandy received a gold medal and the Colorado Straight Bourbon received a bronze medal in the 2020 American Craft Spirit Association Awards, an expert judged competition organized by the trade group that represents the U.S. craft spirits industry. This is the first year Peach Street has entered its spirits in the association’s competition.
To receive two gold medals for the Pear Brandy from two governing bodies in the same year does feel good, LeMoine said.
All the awards also confirm Peach Street’s choice with competitions to focus on its aged spirits and fruit from Palisade, he said.
“Our Pear Brandy is good,” confirmed Davy Lindig, Peach Street’s head distiller, who then humbly noted that the competition pool for fruit-based brandies isn’t as big as the one for whiskey.
However, “as far as the quality of the actual spirit, the brandy’s the best of what we do,” Lindig said.
And there are several reasons for that. One is philosophy: “grain to glass and fruit to glass. We definitely do things the hard way,” said Bill Graham, a Peach Street owner.
Another reason is access. “I don’t think there is another distillery that can touch us,” Graham said. “We can actually see the trees our spirits were made from, from our front door.”
They also know the guy who grows the corn for their bourbon by name and he lives just three miles from the distillery, Graham said.
The peaches they use are ripe and warm from the trees, and the pears come fresh and can sit until the moment when Lindig looks them over and says, “OK, it’s perfect. Let’s crush them up and get yeast on them.”
And then there’s age, which for spirits is a good thing. Peach Street was around before craft distilleries became a hot idea, LeMoine said.
It has put in the investment and is now able to offer spirits such as the Colorado Straight Bourbon 10-Year Single Barrel that was released April 18 and, slated for release in the fall, an X.O. Pear Brandy aged for a minimum of six years in French oak barrels, LeMoine said.
But first, Peach Street must figure out how to survive COVID-19. Things are “basically shut down” on the production side of Peach Street, Graham said. He is hopeful more employees can be brought back in a staggered fashion soon, but that depends on what happens with the virus and direction from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Graham said.
Lindig, who has been with Peach Street from its beginning, said that just as they had to figure things out 15 years ago, now with COVID-19, “we’re going to have to reinvent ourselves again … We’ve got to be a little creative.”
Meantime, Peach Street’s tasting room and The Foodery Depot, 144 Kluge Ave., in Palisade are open with limited hours and menu — check peachstreetdistillers.com and social media for the latest information. Peach Street’s award-winning spirits are available to purchase there as well as at area liquor stores.