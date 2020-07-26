With more than 3,000 votes added since Wednesday, voters in the latest gjsentinel.com poll — which asks for opinions on the statewide mask mandate — have swung the other way.
Roughly 69% said they “strongly disagree” with the mandate while 20% said they strongly agree.
The remaining options, with varying shades of agreement and disagreement, all came in under 5%.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
Is it safe for District 51 students to return to school on time this fall? Let us know your opinion by casting your vote at gjsentinel.com.
Is it safe for District 51 students to return to school on time this fall?
Q: Fruita Fall Festival is the latest in a string of what?
A: B. Canceled festivals.
Q: It was decided this week that Mesa County voters would be asked to raise mill rates for which taxing district?
A: C. Colorado River.
Q: What county effort ended just days after it began?
A: A 5-star rating program for local businesses.
Q: Twenty years ago, despite a judge’s order to approve a plan for development, Mesa County went ahead with efforts to organize Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita around what cause?
A: C. Maintaining undeveloped land between towns.