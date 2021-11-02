Jacob Thaden and Cole Hanson have owned outdoor clothing and equipment store Gear Junction for more than five years now.
Every step of the way, they’ve been in cramped quarters, which is ironic, given the freeing nature of the products they sell.
First, they took up residence at 525 Main St. In Febuary 2018, they relocated to 537 Main St., where the business still resides, with 2,100 square feet of space.
With all of their items, such as bikes, clothes and rafting equipment, that’s not nearly enough room for them to display all they have to offer, and what items they can fit are close enough to become tangled or present obstacles.
“We probably spend half our time over there just trying to figure out where to put something or unburying something else to sell something,” Thaden said.
“You’re looking through a clothing rack and knocking off three pieces and get discouraged because there’s too much. ... We’ve really only been able to do the portions of business we could put on the floor in the building, whether it’s not being able to stand in different markets or grow those markets we were already in. We’ve kind of had to keep it confined to those walls.”
Thaden and Hanson are rolling the dice on a move that will once again breathe life into one of downtown Grand Junction’s largest spaces.
Construction is progressing at 436 Main St., the site of the former Twisted Turtle bar, that will transform it into a two-story outdoor goods wonderland plus a basement — and a brewery.
Hanson founded 436 Main St. LLC in December 2020, five months after Twisted Turtle closed its doors, and the two acquired the space for $1 million.
This will be the first time they’ve owned the space for Gear Junction instead of renting it.
“The risk level goes up, right?” Hanson said. “Right now, we’re in a relatively low-risk environment, so we can keep doing what we’re doing and that will be fine, but moving to this space, taking on additional debt to do it, it’s certainly a level of risk that we haven’t taken yet, but we’re confident.”
The building’s total square footage is about 10,125 feet. Approximately 5,600 of that will be occupied by Gear Junction, with the rest going to the brewery, which will be owned by a local couple.
Thaden and Hanson haven’t provided any more information about the brewery, but Hanson did say that most of the construction that needs to be done by a contractor will be to install the brewery.
An outdoor theme is planned for the brewery, and it will be separated from the store by a glass partition.
“The majority of the work is going to go into housing the actual brewery and all their fermentation tanks and serving tanks and everything,” Hanson said.
“There’s going to be a steel structure put in place to be able to support that weight.”
As for Gear Junction, which will occupy the left side of the building, the entrance floor will feature new products, products that the store hasn’t had the space to display so far, and fully inflated rafts.
The second floor will feature all the items store regulars have come to expect.
Even if expenses rise, both men believe their investment will pay off, especially downtown.
“Being able to scatter it out and ease the shopping experience is going to be good, but it’s a double-edged sword because there’s a lot more work, more employees, more expenses, more,” Thaden said.
“You don’t find the community downtown anywhere else in town unless you go to downtown Palisade or downtown Fruita.”
“We did look off of Main Street, but being part of the main drag is kind of important for us,” Hanson added. “We try to do a lot for the community. Being walkable on Main Street is pretty rad.”
They hope to open Gear Junction in its new home by the end of the year.
Reporter James Burky contributed to this story.