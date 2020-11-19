Mesa County’s COVID-19 cases are increasing every day but local health officials say in-person learning at schools isn’t to blame.
There was concern early on that bringing students into enclosed buildings for hours on end could doom the county’s then-fine COVID-19 situation. Data on COVID-19 spread in School District 51 and at Colorado Mesa University, however, suggests those institutions fared better than the county at-large, something health experts say is attributable to the tight adherence to health protocols.
“Think of what we know: respiratory viruses are spread through close contact, which is 15 minutes of being within six feet of each other,” said Amy Bronson, director of the Physician Assistant Program at Colorado Mesa University and co-chair of the school’s Safe Together, Strong Together committee. “We were very intentional in applying that knowledge when returning.”
CMU announced it would move online for the rest of fall semester last week to lend its testing infrastructure to the community. District 51 moved all of its high schools and most of its middle schools to remote learning last week. On Monday, Pomona Elementary School shifted to remote learning.
CMU saw 615 positive cases this semester, but 414 of those cases came in the past two weeks.
District 51, meanwhile, has only seen 138 cases among students, according to data collected by Mesa County Public Health on Nov. 11. The majority of those cases have come from the community, and some elementary schools have yet to have a reported case of COVID-19.
There has only been one recorded instance of student-to-student transmission, student-to-adult transmission and adult-to-student transmission, said Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.
“I think it’s because they can put strict rules in place that you can’t in the community,” Kuhr said.
Those rules for District 51 aim to mitigate exposure and the chance of an outbreak. And there are five parts to that approach.
Masks are required for students age 10 years and older; rigorous hand-washing and sanitizing; reminding adults to avoid close contact; cohorting students when possible; and adding an extra health assistant to each school for cleaning and symptom monitoring.
“All of those make one strong rope that holds everything together,” Tanya Marvin, nursing coordinator for District 51, said.
Other practices such as seating charts and making masks mandatory in common areas for students under 10 have helped limit cases and ease contact tracing. Marvin said it’s frustrating to lose in-person learning when the schools weren’t a major factor in the increase in case in the county.
Six District 51 schools are listed as having active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to MCPH data. Kuhr said the number of positive cases in each of those outbreaks are low relative to other outbreaks.
Yet the positive cases aren’t why most of the district moved online.
“What is killing us is the quarantines,” said Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association. “Because now you’re out half a class and the teacher. Now you need a substitute but they’re mostly gone, too.”
For its part CMU leaned on not only comprehensive health guidelines, but a robust testing system. This semester it used three testing methods — wastewater testing, saliva testing and the standard nasal swab. The university starts by casting a wide net with wastewater and progressively shrinks the number of people tested while increasing accuracy. It allows them to identify outbreaks before they begin, Bronson said.
Mass testing, a major point of pride at CMU, is slowly being integrated into the school district and Mesa County. For example, wastewater testing has been implemented at Central High School, one of the schools with an active outbreak.
Not all of those steps are replicable at the K-12 level. The district cannot test on the same scale as CMU because it would need consent from all parents and guardians. CMU can also expel students who refuse to wear masks.
“We can’t do that and we shouldn’t,” Marvin said. “Every child has a right to a free public education.”
That education still isn’t guaranteed to be in-person, though. While CMU plans on bringing students back in the spring and most District 51 students will return in December, Mesa County and Colorado are still facing rising COVID-19 rates.
The county has seen more than 2,000 new cases in the previous two weeks and has a positive case rate in the neighborhood of 12%.
Other counties throughout Colorado are also being hit hard. The New York Times listed Pueblo County as having the second-fastest rise in COVID-19 cases relative to population in the nation.
If another stay-at-home order goes into effect, though, there’s a possibility students stay in school.
“Schools are now considered to be an essential business, which allows them more autonomy,” Kuhr said. “And their setup isn’t going to change. They’re always going to be enclosed buildings with students in them.”