The Grand Junction City Council will be holding meetings without in-person participation from the public, but has updated its policies to allow for remote participation.
City Attorney John Shaver explained that the City will provide several ways for members of the public to offer public comment. The Council already accepts emailed comments, but it will also take voicemails at 970-244-5004. One new element will be allowing people to participate through a virtual meeting program like Zoom.
“There is an expectation that we will provide electronic or telephonic for citizens to participate,” Shaver said. “Those opportunities will be part of the notice process 24 hours in advance.”
One important change was made to how Council members can vote. When the Council held meetings in the spring with some of them participating remotely, the remote participants could not vote on quasi-judicial hearings. The Council changed that for this period so all members can now vote.
There was no sunset placed on this policy change and it can only be changed by a future Council vote. The Council did not say how long it planned to keep the remote participation policy in place. However, new COVID-19 cases continue to be high and the City is making the change in an effort to protect public health.
Mayor Duke Wortmann praised the policy change. He said the City would do everything it could to make it possible for the public to participate in its meetings.
“I’m pretty excited about this,” Wortmann said. “This is a good thing. During this difficult time we’re going to try to make it as easy as possible.”
NEW WEBSITE
Grand Junction has launched a new website that includes new features that allow citizens to get forms, pay bills and find information.
The City’s website address remains the same, gjcity.org, but has changed to a mobile friendly design. It also includes a translation app that will translate the website into another language. City Manager Greg Caton said in a statement that this was an important piece for the city.
“Launching a website that celebrates the diversity of our City was a priority to me and our staff,” Caton said. “We now have a site that works for everyone.”