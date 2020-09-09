The final day of August was also the beginning of in-person tutoring in the Grand Valley.
The Riverside Educational Center, founded in January 2006, is a nonprofit agency that offers after-school tutoring for K-12 students. This fall, the REC is offering services at 10 schools: Dual Immersion Academy, Dos Rios Elementary, Rocky Mountain Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, Grand Mesa Middle School, Bookcliff Middle School, Orchard Mesa Middle School, Mount Garfield Middle School, Grand Junction High School and Central High School.
The program's executive director, Joy Hudak, joined REC two months into its existence. In her nearly 15 years, she's never encountered a year as odd as this one.
“With the bizarreness of COVID, I mean, it's certainly been affected,” Hudak said. "Similarly to what we've always done, we're just following all the guidelines of COVID now. There are definitely more limitations on what we're able to do. We actually own some 14-passenger buses that we have converted to seven-passenger buses. We do a lot of enrichment activities and get our kids out in the community. We definitely have more restrictions with that this year.”
While restrictions are in place, Hudak and the organization's tutors are excited to return to in-person tutoring after a spring of online sessions. REC can't offer as many opportunities as it once did, but Hudak believes the importance of face-to-face tutoring trumps everything else.
“For sure, one of the things that we feel that makes our program successful is that kids just buy in and we have staff that are there that build relationships with kids,” she said. “We really think it's the community aspect of what we do and giving kids support and lots of one-on-one attention... It's that sense of community that we develop within our programs. We did remote tutoring after spring break. When the schools closed down, we converted all of our programming to remote programming so we were doing tutoring online and it worked and it was great, but it's nothing like being in person just having kids show up."
The REC's after-school program is free, although a one-time $20 donation is encouraged. Some students in the tutoring program come from lower-income families, which were impacted greatly by the coronavirus pandemic.
This led to REC partnering with the Community Food Bank in the spring to deliver meals to the families of its students each week.
“Right when COVID happened and we knew our families were struggling, families were preparing to have their kids home all day, every day, so it was a financial barrier for families,” Hudak said. “We reached out to the Community Food Bank and they were off-the-charts awesome. They had gotten a lot of money for the emergency services of COVID and racked up some additional funding to help provide the food boxes.”
Although many students have returned to in-person learning this semester, food deliveries from REC will continue indefinitely. Hudak expects the addition to the REC program to stay around for a while.
“It was a really quick, sound collaboration that we are certain is going to continue,” she said. “It's like part of our new model. We're still doing food delivery with our families. It's nice for us to have the relationship with the food bank, just so when we're helping our families access resources within the community, it's a really great connection for us, especially continuing through COVID with the challenges we all have.”
REC is currently seeking new site managers and site staff to expand its tutoring and non-tutoring staff.
Due to School District 51 COVID-19 guidelines, REC is unable its space at Riverside School at full capacity.
A donor has since provided office space at 1101 Winters Ave. at a reduced cost to provide REC more space. The organization is now looking for office furniture to be used in the new office space. Anyone with office furniture they'd like to donate should contact Hudak at 970-589-5039.