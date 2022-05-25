Restore the Balance, a local movement trying to get extremism out of politics, held its first meeting last week, drawing hundreds of attendees, according to organizers.
Tim Sarmo, one of Restore the Balance’s founders, said he felt the meeting was a success.
“We had a tremendous turnout, I think, and it gave us some reinforcement that we’re not alone either,” Sarmo said.
The group was founded by six people: Bernie Buescher, Thea Chase, Dennis Kirtland, George Orbanek, Kirk Rider and Sarmo. They announced their concerns about political divisions in a Jan. 23 Daily Sentinel opinion column.
“The loud voices from Mesa county that frankly are an embarrassment to us as county residents, that’s not who Mesa County is, but that’s the reputation we’re getting,” Sarmo said.
“The hyper-partisanism has created gridlock and I think people are tired of it,” he said.
The meeting was held Tuesday at Colorado Mesa University.
“The message is getting out, I think, and there are a lot of folks who agree with our principles and what we’re trying to do,” Sarmo said.
The meeting largely functioned to help get people’s concerns out in the open, organize leadership and figure out how the organization wants to proceed with its mission, Sarmo said.
“I think there was a lot of pent-up desire to get together,” Sarmo said.
Sub-committees are being formed, and the group is figuring out how to support into activism, Sarmo said. He said if the group really wants to change things in Mesa County its members have to be active.
“We were just pleasantly surprised at the turnout and the views that were being expressed,” Sarmo said. “There’s a lot of good ideas out there.”