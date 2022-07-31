After nearly a full year being led by interim Director Steve Jozefczyk, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) will soon be under new leadership.
Curtis Englehart has been with the Mesa County Workforce Center since 2015, serving as its director. On Wednesday, he’ll step into the economic partnership’s executive director role, taking charge of an organization with which he has frequently collaborated for the past five-and-a-half years.
“I have a deep passion for economic development and I’ve really been able to work in that realm as the workforce center director,” Englehart said. “I don’t think you can have workforce development without economic development, and you can’t have economic development without workforce development. They really do go hand in hand. I really feel like my background has prepared me well for this role.”
Englehart believes the relationships he’s established with the economic partnership as the Workforce Center director has adequately prepared him for this role.
He also believes he’s ready to hit the ground running as the director from day one, immediately delving into one of the organization’s primary focuses: recruiting businesses to relocate to Mesa County.
“I believe Mesa County is a very business-friendly community. I believe there are a lot of great projects out there right now and a lot of great buy-in from community leaders right now when it comes to economic development,” Englehart said. “Las Colonias and Dos Rios are both great projects that we need to capitalize on, and I think we can definitely do that. Really being able to look at Mesa County and what a great place to live, work and play that it is, it’s a feather in our cap when we’re going out and doing recruiting. It’s an incredible place that sells itself in some senses.”
Englehart’s predecessor, Robin Brown, left the economic partnership on Aug. 27, 2021, to become the CEO of the Colorado Mesa University Foundation. When she spoke to The Daily Sentinel, she offered a resounding endorsement of her successor.
“The workforce center was a great partner to GJEP,” Brown said. “We worked really, really closely with the workforce center, and Curtis is a fantastic fit. I can’t think of anyone better to step into those shoes and to lead GJEP. I’m really, really excited that Curtis is taking over GJEP.”
Grand Junction City Council member Abe Herman was on the partnership’s search committee and also offered high praise of Englehart.
“Curtis is very well-respected in the community by the people he works with, which is a lot of people,” Herman said. “He also has a really strong connection to the Grand Valley, which is important to ensure that his efforts are really making our community a better place and not prioritizing growth at the expense of our quality of life. For me, it was exciting that he has such an attachment to our community already, and he really understands what’s going to be best for our community as a whole.”
Englehart said that when it comes to recruiting businesses to the Grand Valley, he wants the organization to focus on industries and businesses with primary jobs, such as manufacturing, IT (information technology) and outdoor recreation.
However, in his mind, the sky is the limit when it comes to diversifying Mesa County’s economy.
“What we’re really going to be looking at is that proactive recruitment; really being able to get out there and get in front of businesses, both local and potential businesses that are looking to relocate,” Englehart said. “I think we’re going to do that through a number of different avenues, but 2020 during the pandemic was a rough year when it came to business expansion. I feel like now, coming into 2022, we’re in a great spot to really ramp that back up. It’s all about proactive recruitment.”
He also said that the economic partnership will review the strategic plan adopted during Brown’s tenure.
“Robin Brown did a really incredible job leading that organization, so reviewing some of the strategies or takeaways from that strategic plan is really important to see if there’s any outcomes we can capitalize on right off the bat,” Englehart said.
Among businesses that GJEP has helped recruit since 2020 are Certek Heating Solutions, Eco Super Structures, Jabil Lewis Engineering, WestStar Aviation, Canfield Bikes, Kappius Components, ProStart, INFOCU5, Lyttle’s Fleet Maintenance, Sky Peak Technologies, Valkyrie Recovery Systems, ACOM Unlimited, Hayden Data, Cloudrise, Pax8 and Lada Cube Walls.
Canfield Bikes was founded by Lance Canfield in 1999 in his home state of Utah before he and the company moved to Bellingham, Washington.
Canfield often came to the Western Slope for some cycling, having become familiar with the region as an engineer and product designer with White Brothers Suspension (now Mountain Racing Products).
Utah and Idaho were considered as relocation options, but in early 2020, Canfield Bikes announced a move to Fruita.
“Canfield Bikes chose Colorado’s Western Slope due to its burgeoning riding community and mountain bike culture, yearlong riding season, proximity to a multitude of lift-served bike parks, vast trail networks and a variety of riding from desert to alpine,” said Don Stefanovich, Canfield Bikes spokesperson.
“The Grand Valley offers a diverse and like-minded talent pool to build our team as we grow. The location also offers a logistical advantage for quicker shipping to customers around the country.”
“Colorado’s always had a special place in my heart,” added Canfield. “I have fond memories of working and riding here. The bike community is so amazing and I’ve made so many friends here. I can’t think of a better location to grow our team and the brand.”
Stefanovich said that incentives provided by Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership played a major factor in the decision to relocate to Fruita.
He said the business receives a Strategic Fund incentive from the OEDIT for the creation of 20 net new jobs over five years, paying 111% of the Mesa County average annual wage.
The Economic Partnership is providing matching funds for this performance-driven incentive.
“GJEP’s guidance and support throughout the entire process was invaluable,” Stefanovich said. “They were instrumental in helping us navigate the OEDIT process and introducing us to community leaders and advisers. Jozefczyk was there for us every step of the way.”
Lyttle’s Fleet Maintenance was previously based in Pomona, California.
Owner Greg Lyttle had never even been to Grand Junction, but one day, a major customer of the company, Indiana-based Premier Truck Rentals, expressed a need for service in Colorado.
Lyttle started looking into potential locations between Denver and Salt Lake City and ultimately became enamored with Grand Junction.
Lyttle’s Fleet has taken up residence in the former Halliburton building at 3199 D Road.
A major factor in the decision was GJEP guiding Lyttle to the Rural Jump-Start Tax Program, a statewide incentive program that provides companies located in rural areas with substantial tax breaks if they bring a new technology, service or product to the region.
“The infrastructure’s in place as far as getting truck parts and stuff for our industry,” Lyttle said. “Also, meeting with the economic recovery program that there is in Junction kind of sealed the deal for us because they helped us find employees, they helped us with some grant money and they helped us with some tax relief that incentivized our employees to come work with us.”
Since moving to town, GJEP has continued to assist the business, including helping to arrange a partnership between the company and Western Colorado Community College’s automotive technology and repair program.
“The grants, the assistance in getting to know people in town, the college introductions, the Economic Partnership introducing us to several different businesses, and also the tax relief; those were all huge,” Lyttle said.
“They played a major role in us not only moving to Colorado and specifically to Grand Junction.”