Earlier this month, the Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed a 2017 Mesa County conviction in a case dealing with the defendant’s competence.
“The division concludes that an atypical system of beliefs cannot alone be the basis upon which a defendant is incompetent to stand trial,” the court decision read.
Mesa County defendant Dax Anderson was found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault on three children as well as various sentence enhancers. He was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of at least 240 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The preliminary hearing was delayed almost two years as Anderson hired nine different attorneys to represent him over the course of the case, according to the case background.
The majority of them reportedly withdrew because Anderson refused to work with them and a lack of communication.
Under the law, a person is incompetent to proceed in a criminal case if they lack a rational and factual understanding of the criminal proceedings or sufficient ability to consult with their lawyer with a reasonable degree of understanding
The Court of Appeals ruled Anderson was competent based on numerous statements that “although appear somewhat delusional” were, as it determined, an anti-governmental system of beliefs shared by others in the country.
Three competency evaluations were reportedly performed on Anderson by two different psychologists and each one said Anderson didn’t have any mental disabilities.
On the morning of the trial, Anderson decided not to participate because, he said, the court did not have jurisdiction over him, according to the case background.
In his appeal, Anderson argued he should not have been found competent to stand trial.
The court of appeals did not find fault in the competency ruling as the defense counsel twice asked for and was granted competency evaluations.
Anderson reportedly sustained a traumatic brain injury in approximately October, 2008, and although that was considered in his evaluations, other factors were considered as well such as that he logically connected his ideas, his legal understanding improved through the case and understood the charges against him.
“We perceive no abuse of the court’s discretion in determining him competent to stand trial,” the Court of Appeals ruled.
Anderson also wrote several letters and made nonsensical statements to the court, which the Court of Appeals determined showed he identified with the “Sovereign Citizenship movement”.
The court did not feel Anderson’s “unconventional beliefs” reflected that he was delusional or out of touch with reality.