More than a dozen new COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in Mesa County last month but health officials say residents should not be alarmed by the data, which can include a wide variety of cases.
The county outbreak list, updated weekly, contains a list of businesses and organizations that have had outbreaks, but the data can be confusing. Outbreak listings can be recorded weeks after health experts have begun to take action, such as the case with an outbreak at the Peace Officers Academy, and an outbreak at a business may apply only to staff and not patrons. As such, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said residents should not be deterred by the outbreak list recorded by the county.
“When we go in, we make sure they strictly implement mask-use and want to prevent further spread but people shouldn’t be afraid to go into businesses (that have previously had outbreaks,” Kuhr said. “Each place is a defined location and we really get an understanding of who the people are who visited. Once it’s tied to a location, it’s pretty precise in terms of who has been exposed.”
On the Mesa County Public Health Department’s outbreak list, outbreaks are recorded as either active or resolved. Outbreaks are not resolved until after 28 days and go by the last positive individual.
Outbreaks can also vary in size and the county lists the number of infected individuals, whether it be just a few cases from a wedding or scores of inmates at the county jail.
With thousands of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks alone, Kuhr said outbreaks are something businesses, schools and congregate facilities simply have to find a way to work through as cases began to spike in Mesa County.
Kuhr said the county’s contact tracing and case investigations have been successful thus far in tracking down outbreaks.
“Workplace” outbreaks on the county’s website are defined as outbreaks only involving members of the staff, whereas “local business” outbreaks include patrons. Since the pandemic began, only three businesses — two bowling alleys and a restaurant — have had a local business outbreak that affected patrons. Those occurred in late September and October.
Kuhr said that contact tracing becomes more difficult at retail businesses when patrons are believed to be involved but, fortunately, the majority of the county’s business outbreaks have only included employees.
“If we had a big outbreak related to retail businesses, identifying everyone that entered the businesses could be a challenge,” he explained.
When the county was first deciding how the five-star program would work, it was initially proposed that businesses would keep track of all the customers that walked through their doors, recording their name, phone and time of visit. However, for the business owners they talked to, the proposal felt intrusive.
“We haven’t needed it up to this point and with most people paying with credit cards, we could get most of that info if we needed it,” Kuhr said. “When people are in a retail setting, they are passing by each other and not within six feet for 15 minutes or more.”
The county updates its outbreak list every Wednesday. A total of 16 new outbreaks were reported in the month of November, including four businesses that had joined the county’s five-star program.
Several were workplace- and congregate-setting related, though none were categorized as local businesses, meaning no patrons or customers were involved. A number of new outbreaks were added to the list Wednesday, including one at the Peace Officers Academy, a Colorado Mesa University facility, with a total of 15 cases reported.
At CMU, the campus’s Safe Together, Strong Together plan has helped contain outbreaks to the ‘Mavily’ unit they impact. These units include curricular, extracurricular and athletic team Mavilies and keep students quarantined as new outbreaks are confirmed.
“Those groups of students have said they will be in close contact with one another and we have testing strategies in place to keep them safe within their Mavily,” said Amy Bronson, who co-chairs of the “Safer Together, Stronger Together” initiative along with John Marshall.
Bronson said that one person in the Peace Academy was identified as having symptoms and the academy was placed in a ‘COVID timeout’ and pivoted to online instruction.
Marshall said one of the problems with the case growth seen across Mesa County is that the outbreak list has been slow to update.
“This is something that happened about a month ago. We tested, isolated and quarantined and returned to class on Nov. 16,” Marshall said.
He added that the students had to work through Thanksgiving as a result of the COVID timeout.
“They are back on track and all sitting for their state post-exam,” Marshall said.
The class reportedly pivoted to online on Nov. 2.
“Hats off to the faculty for being ready. They know they have to be able to pivot at any time,” Bronson said. “Faculty were ready to pivot and found ways to get some of the core content they needed.”
Marshall remains proud of the fact that the county and CMU were never caught “flat-footed” as cases began to spike as outbreak procedures helped prevent a bad situation from getting worse.