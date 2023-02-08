Increased snowfall means increased workload for local road crews

Winter in Mesa County this year has already seen more snow than usual, making the jobs of city and county workers all the more important.
The average amount of snowfall by this time each year is 10.4 inches, though Grand Junction alone has already recorded 12 inches, according to David Byres at the National Weather Service.
Higher precipitation in winter means that maintenance efforts by city and county staff will be much busier.
Rudy Bevan is Mesa County’s road supervisor and it’s his job to coordinate winter maintenance. A winter storm means that his staff man their snowplows and are on the road no later than 3 a.m. in order to keep street conditions drivable.
“We have around 47 workers who live and work within our jurisdiction,” Bevan said. “We also have around 48 pieces of snow plow equipment.”
That equipment, Bevan said, includes single-axle trucks with plows for clearing the road, sanders for making sure drivers can maintain traction on the road and motor graders fitted with a front hitch, among other things.
The county’s jurisdiction is broken into three parts: A, B and C District. A District covers the western portion of the valley, starting from 26 Road and going west to state lines, and includes Glade Park and the Redlands. B District spans from 21 Road east to Grand Mesa Rim and includes Clifton and Palisade. C District comprises Collbran, De Beque and covers everything east to the end of the county.
Among the 750 centerline miles of paved roads and 750 centerline miles of gravel road within the three districts, the roadways are categorized into three groups, with class 1 roads taking priority when it snows.
Class 1 roads are those that see at least 750 cars a day, often including routes that are commonly used by school buses and mail vehicles. Class 2 roads, on the other hand, see at least 250 cars a day.
“It is worth mentioning that our snow plows can’t always peel ice off a road, so just because a road is mostly cleared of snow, it’s important people are still prepared for driving in winter conditions,” Bevan said.
Not every winter in recent years has brought heavy snow. According to Brianna Bealo with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, snowfall in Grand Junction averages 17.7 inches annually. While 2022 saw 17.4 inches, 2021 saw only 12.6 inches.
During winters with minimal snowfall, Bevan said that there is no shortage of work for county staff.
“When there isn’t a lot of snow, we’ve got 12 guys who take care of the improvement of our roads. They identify, inspect, rehab and repair roads during winters,” Bevan said. “If our guys aren’t plowing, and if we have a week or so of decent weather, they fill cracks in the road, patch potholes and that puts us in a good place going into the spring.”
When the valley is a recipient of considerable snowfall, however, the county collaborates with the city of Grand Junction and other town management to mitigate dangerous road conditions.
“We’re kind of the big brother here since we have both the manpower and equipment to handle the snow. We work with the other towns in the valley when we need to in order to clear roads during the winter,” Bevan said.
City of Grand Junction’s Public Works Director Trent Prall said the city covers eight routes with a fleet of eight trucks.
“When we have snow in the forecast, our trucks are loaded up and ready to go,” Prall said. “We have a very collaborative relationship with the county and they help us cover our routes.”
The city divides their routes into two categories: arterial roads, like Patterson Road, 12th and Seventh streets, and collector roads, which include Orchard Avenue, 25 and 25½ Road.
Bevan stressed the importance for the public to understand that, like a fire truck, snow maintenance vehicles are venerated in equal measure. A snow plow is classified as an emergency vehicle and gets the right of way while on the road.
Snow plowing certainly isn’t easy work, though Bevan does think it is favorable, and arguably more rewarding, than “patching potholes in 100 degree weather, which is not enjoyable.”
“It’s a kick in the butt to snow plow,” Bevan said. “But it’s a job where you can look into the rear view mirror and immediately see the results of your work.”