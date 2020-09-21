The next step was taken to bring students at Independence Academy more space to learn.
Ground broke Friday on a $6.5 million construction project on the charter school’s property.
The new building, which will cover about 18,000 square feet, will have 10 classrooms for students in first- through fifth-grade, and art and music. Construction begins today and is expected to be completed by mid-July 2021.
This is the second part of a three-phase plan to improve and enlarge Independence Academy, which began about five years ago with the construction of its current building at 675 29 Road, and will end with the construction of a new middle school building.
“We could have constructed everything at once, but staggering the additions helps us stay financially stable,” said Lisa Gonsalves, executive director of Independence Academy. “The new building will also have intervention rooms for better one-on-one learning.”
Currently, the lone building on the campus consists of a commons area, executive offices, a gym and classrooms for pre-kindergarten through first grade students. All other students, and the arts and music rooms occupy modular classrooms.
Gonsalves has been at Independence for two years. When she took the job, she courted input from the teachers about what improvements the school needed and the common answer was more space.
“This is really the teachers’ dreams,” Gonsalves said. “They know the school and what they need better than anyone. Any good school administrator is going to listen to the teachers and help them do their job.”
By next school year, the students in grades 1-5 will move to the new building, as will music and art classes. This will allow the school to add another pre-kindergarten class and middle school students to have their own space.
“We really wanted to give middle schoolers their own space and wanted the arts to have their own rooms,” Gonsalves said. “We value the arts here just like the core subjects. Music and art having their own spaces is going to help kids express themselves.”
The process began in October 2019, Gonsalves said. January is when the architecture firm Blythe Group and Co., which designed the first building, jumped on board to help.
Burke Martin, partner with the firm, said that education is an area of focus for the company because of the community impact schools have, and he sees the new building having ripple effects in Grand Junction.
“Education has such a long-lasting impact on our community. It’s literally our future,” Martin said. “The learning environment impacts how kids learn. We like seeing students going into a building that they want to be in and have pride in.”