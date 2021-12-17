The Kindness Club is a group of eight Independence Academy students who want to help the Grand Valley community any way they can.
On Thursday morning, the club lived up to its name.
The Kindness Club presented a $600 check to STRiVE, an organization dedicated to community-based services and assisting people with developmental disabilities in Mesa County. That money was raised last week through a pair of fundraising techniques.
That $600 will be provided to a family in STRiVE’s care, helping provide them with a Christmas that they otherwise wouldn’t have.
“We just created this club this year, based on the kids and students really wanting to do something for the community in light of COVID and being shut down for the past year,” said Independence Academy school counselor Katia Bhagatram, who oversees the club.
“They actually initiated the whole club. We’re just coming up with a couple of projects each semester that we can do. This semester, they wanted to focus on giving back to the community. We thought STRiVE would be a great local organization, so they really thought it would be awesome to give to a family in need this year.”
Last Sunday, the group decided on a pair of methods to raise money: having parents donate money into Santa hats while dropping their kids off for school and selling $1 candy cane grams to parents and other students.
“They basically went up to the cars as the kids were getting out for drop-off and said, ‘Hey, would you like to donate to our fundraiser for a local STRiVE family?’ Parents were just giving what they had,” Bhagatram said. “By the third day, we had some posters and a little bit of organization and parents were giving out $20s and we were getting $250 just from 15 minutes of doing fundraising in the morning with the kids.”
The club decided on STRiVE as the subject of its fundraising efforts because Bhagatram’s husband works for the organization and the students were already familiar with STRiVE Senior Vice President Doug Sorter.
The Kindness Club is a family affair, as Bhagatram’s seventh-grade son, Milo, is its president.
“(My father) was like, ‘Hey, do you guys mind supporting one of my families?’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, we don’t mind! It would be nice to do this,’ ” Milo said. “It feels nice (to be a child helping other children). It was pretty fun to stand around and see how much people donated and see how generous they are.”
The achievement stands as the Kindness Club’s greatest triumph so far and might make its members even more eager to engage with the community.
“Everyone was so proud of themselves,” Bhagatram said. “We didn’t celebrate ourselves; we celebrated that we were so proud that we could do something for the community. The kids really felt like this was important. They were just blown away by the amount of support that we got.
“We were hoping for maybe $200, so when we made that in the first day, we decided on upping it, and they made $600 in four days. It was amazing.”