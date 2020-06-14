A ballot initiative that would provide for the creation of an independent state oil and gas board has been cleared for signature-gathering following a Colorado Supreme Court decision this week.
The court affirmed a decision by the state title-setting board approving the measure’s title, following an appeal of the board’s decision.
Diane Schwenke, president and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, and Dave Davia, chief executive officer of the Colorado Association of Mechanical and Plumbing Contractors, are pursuing the initiative. The proposal would replace the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission with a new board made up of an even mix of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated representatives and appointed by a panel of retired judges.
Schwenke says it would take politics out of the board’s decisionmaking and put expertise at the forefront. Joe Salazar, executive director of the activist group Colorado Rising, has said it would result in many people friendly to the oil and gas industry being on the board, setting back regulatory protections for communities.
The Supreme Court also has affirmed two other measures Schwenke and Davia are pursuing pertaining to oil and gas rules, Schwenke said.
Recently, Schwenke and Davia had been in negotiations with Colorado Rising about dropping their initiative efforts in exchange for activists ending their pursuit of several ballot initiatives. Those measures would increase the required setbacks between oil and gas facilities and homes, to between 2,000 and 2,500 feet. But Colorado Rising backed out of the negotiations without explanation, Schwenke and Davia have said.
This week Colorado Rising stepped back from the setback initiatives effort due to concerns about the viability of being able to collect enough signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s not ultimately up to the group whether the initiatives effort will continue, said Salazar. Rather, the decision lies with Anne Lee Foster and Suzanne Spiegel, the two designated representatives for the initiatives.
“It’s actually our decision to withdraw the initiatives or not,” Foster agreed.
Foster was a Colorado Rising employee until April 27. She declined to comment on the factors behind her departure and if they pertained to differences of opinion on the initiatives effort, but Salazar said the initiatives issue was not related to why she left.
Foster said she and Spiegel are continuing to consider pursuing the initiatives in light of an executive order by Gov. Jared Polis that would allow collecting signatures by email or mail. That order is being challenged in court.
Foster is disappointed by Senate Bill 181, the measure passed last year to rewrite how oil and gas development is regulated. She said communities continue to be impacted by a disruptive industry that’s on the brink of bankruptcy and contributing to climate change, and as a result, she and Spiegel feel it is necessary to see their effort through.
Another measure the two are pursuing would require companies to provide financial assurance of at least $270,000 per well, far more than is required now. The goal is to cover the cost when the state has to plug wells and reclaim well pads in cases when companies end up unable financially to do that work or walk away from their responsibility.
Two other measures that Schwenke and Davia are pursuing would require that numerous oil and gas rules that were in place as of Jan. 1 can’t be repealed or made less stringent by the COGCC or its successor. Opponents to those measures argue that under them, certain rules could be eliminated or weakened despite the implication that they can’t.
Petitions with signatures for ballot initiatives are due Aug. 3. Schwenke voiced confidence that enough signatures can be gathered in-person by petition circulators for the measures she’s pursuing. She opposes the Polis order allowing email and mail signature-gathering.