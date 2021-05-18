The number of infections from the new India variant in Mesa County has nearly tripled in less than a week, and the county continues to be the only one in the state that has seen that strain of the coronavirus.
At the same time, the county has had six new deaths since May 3, including two over the weekend that involved unvaccinated patients who either died of the virus or with it, Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr told county commissioners Monday.
The county now has 20 confirmed cases of the variant that first appeared in India, only two of which had received their first dose of the vaccine. That compares to seven last Tuesday, but still well under the 55 county residents who have tested positive for the U.K. variant, and the 46 with the California strain, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment records.
“For so many people to have been infected in Mesa County of the India variant, somebody would have had to bring it in,” Kuhr said. “They all popped up in a similar timeframe, so that just tells you that there was probably a common exposure. It’s going to be much bigger. We’ll see more show up.”
All of the variants have proven to be more contagious, but none have been shown to be more serious when it comes to symptoms and with no less an efficacy against the three vaccines that are approved for use in the nation, Kuhr said.
None of those six who have recently died, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s, had received even the first dose of the vaccine. The same could also be true of the 33 people who have been hospitalized because of the virus in the past two weeks, 75% of whom are people over the age of 50 and few known for certain if they’ve received the vaccine, Kuhr said.
“Most of those cases are linked with the schools — there’s one workplace as well — but it’s concerning,” he said. “I want to urge folks that are involved with the school district that we could see an outbreak associated with the graduations that are coming up. We need to take extra precautions as far as that goes.”
Kuhr said the single commonality among all the people who have tested positive with the India variant is through the school system.
Four of the seven new outbreaks in the past week occurred at an area public school, including nine cases at Grand Junction High School first reported last Wednesday and seven reported a day before that at East Middle School, which is located a few blocks to the south.
Of the 20 active outbreaks, all of which occurred since April 8, eight involve schools. The worst of those are 29 cases at Shelledy Elementary in Fruita and 17 at nearby Fruita Middle School, up from eight a week ago.
The remaining three outbreaks were either at a public gathering place, such as The Rock Church, and congregate settings, such as The Commons and Mantey Heights, both of which are only a few blocks from each other.
To date, 130 county residents have died of the coronavirus, with another 164 people who died with the virus, according to county records reported through the county coroner’s office.
Over the past week, the county has seen 197 new infections, more than five times higher than what the state’s mothballed COVID-19 alert dial would have allowed for a county to be in the lesser “green” category for public health restrictions.
As of Monday, 85% of the county’s staffed hospital beds were being used, while 75% of intensive care beds were occupied, but that’s for all medical reasons and not just COVID-related, Kuhr said.
Kuhr said the recent outbreaks and the emergence of the India virus should send a signal that more people need to get vaccinated.
He said only about 38% of county residents are fully vaccinated, short of the statewide average of 41%, and well short of the 50% in the Denver area. That vaccination percentage is based on county residents 16 and older, and not all residents. More than 47,800 county residents have received their first doses, while 47,130 are fully vaccinated.
“I would like for us to at least be at that level or greater,” Kuhr said of the 50% level. “Statewide, we’re seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations.”
He said the county gave vaccines to its first people between the ages of 12 and 15, an age group that was certified just last week for being safe to get the Pfizer vaccine.
On Saturday, 210 teens were vaccinated.
The county closed down its hub vaccination at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Monday, moving those vaccinations to its offices at 510 29½ Road.
While Kuhr’s department can vaccinate up to 1,500 people a day, only 272 people have scheduled appointments so far this week.