Mesa County still is the only place in the state to see cases of the India variant of the original COVID-19 virus, but it now has another one from abroad, this time from Brazil.
The county went from having 20 cases Tuesday of the more contagious variant that was first identified in India to 33 by Thursday, up from seven just a week ago, according to the Mesa County Public Health Department.
In the meantime, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting that the county has joined 16 other counties in the state with confirmed cases of the Brazil variant. Four such cases have merged here.
Still, all of them trail in the number of people in the county with the U.K. variant, which went from 55 earlier this week to 70 on Thursday. Second to them are the 47 variant cases from California, but that one isn’t spreading as fast.
There is only one more than on Tuesday.
Rachel Herlihy, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said that the science is still out on the variant strains of the coronavirus, including various ones from India, which may or may not be as bad as some of the others.
“There are variants of concern where we have clear evidence that they have some characteristics ... that makes it more transmissible, or perhaps causes more disease or could impact vaccine effectiveness in some way,” Herlihy said.
“But we’re really just trying to learn more about the variants that have emerged in India, and that have now spread to many states across the country and the world,” she added. “We’re still trying to understand if these variants that have emerged from India have concerning characteristics that will result in increased transmissibility and some of these other factors.”
She said the local health department and the state are increasing testing for that variant and plan to continue to watch as they progress.
As of Thursday, Mesa County had a two-week case count of 670 new infections, up 57 from the day before.
The preponderance of those cases are people ages 10 to 39. Twenty-one currently are hospitalized.