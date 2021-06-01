No matter where it’s played, baseball is still baseball.
Round ball, a bat, a glove, bases, balls, strikes, grounders, fly balls, strikeouts, walks, thrills and disappointment, and the powerful bond of a team.
For Indian Hills Community College from Centerville, Iowa, the language of baseball remains the same, but language in general has a few challenges.
English, Spanish, Dutch, French and Japanese — that’s what can be heard at times in the Warriors’ dugout at the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction.
Five different languages spoken on one team.
“It’s pretty interesting because we got five languages going on; it can be pretty crazy,” said Ricardo Van Grieken, who’s from Venezuela and speaks Spanish.
Indians Hills is as international as a Las Vegas buffet.
The melting pot of cultures ranges from the Far East to South America to Europe to the Caribbean to north of the border.
Of the 30-man Indian Hills junior college world series roster, 15 players are from foreign counties.
Five from Canada, three from the Netherlands, two from Venezuela, two from Japan, and one each from France, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
OK, so technically Puerto Rico is not international, but it still brings language challenges.
A FUN ATMOSPHERE
Tucker Ebest, a big raw-boned designated hitter from Austin, Texas, who has lost most of his drawl, grins when asked about the international flavor that Indian Hills brings to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
“It’s crazy, I come from Texas, so back home, it was crazy just seeing a kid from outside the city,” he said. “Coming here and seeing people speak five different languages, from all these places, it’s awesome. I love it.”
The camaraderie of the team is obvious, and joking with one another is part of being a teammate.
“I know some key words now, and it’s fun to spin some stuff to the guys,” Ebest said.
That international baseball firepower was on full display Saturday with five foreign players in the starting lineup when Indian Hills battered top-seeded Crowder College 10-3.
Van Grieken hammered a three-run home run, Canadian Samuel Fortier had three hits and two stolen bases, Pier-Olivier Boucher from Canada had two doubles and scored three runs, and Dave Janssen, all the way from the Netherlands, put down a perfect squeeze bunt that scored a run.
LEARNING ENGLISH
For Van Grieken, landing at Indian Hills wasn’t on his radar at first until his brother talked him into checking out junior college baseball.
But first he earned a spot on the World Cup team from Spain and traveled to South Korea for the competition.
Now, one year and four months after coming to Indian Hills, he’s playing for a junior college national title.
Van Grieken knew two things when he arrived: How to speak Spanish and how to play baseball.
Speaking English took a little work, but as he spoke at Saturday’s press conference, it’s evident how far he’s come in those 16 months.
“It wasn’t good when I got here, I didn’t know anything,” he said, smiling. “I didn’t even know how to say hello, so it was pretty hard at first.”
Maddux Hoaglund, who was the winning pitcher in the Warriors’ Day 1 win, said they have to learn how to overcome the language barriers so they can work better as a team.
“We all have certain key words we use, so it really brings us together,” the Michigan pitcher said. “It also helps us get to know each other better.”
BASEBALL IS THE BOND
Indian Hills head coach Matthew Torrez, who is from Brush, Colorado, said it’s not always easy dealing with so many languages, but the one common connection of baseball is what bonds them.
“The biggest thing is baseball. Baseball is why they come here,” he said. “We have a unique campus and the international kids come here, like everyone else, looking for an opportunity.
“The international kids come here and work on their English, graduate and move on to quality schools.”
The college offers a variety of English learning courses and has an English Language Learning Center on the campus that helps the international students.
But it can be a challenge for the team.
“There’s frustration on both sides. There’s frustration from the kids because they want to learn; there’s frustration from our coaches,” he said. “It’s a struggle for both sides sometimes. Guys want to feel welcome, so when we learn their languages, it makes them feel welcome.”
Boucher, which is pronounced with a French accent at the end, with an “a” sound inside of “er,” laughs when asked about the difficulty people have with his name.
“With my name it’s just whatever, one day I’m Pier, the next day I’m …,” he then gave three different examples of different pronunciations for his first and last names.
“I think it’s good for the team because we make fun of each other,” Boucher said in his heavy-accented French-Canadian way. “I speak French, but I’ll speak Spanish sometimes just to have fun. It’s really good for the team.”
LEARNING ABOUT DIFFERENT CULTURES
Ren Tachioka, from Saitama, Japan, has been one of the key players for Indian Hills all season.
“It’s really fun, I love it. We all love baseball, we all have fun together,” he said with what seems to be an ever-present smile.
Learning pieces of different languages and learning about different parts of the world create a special team building and team bonding situation.
“We really enjoy it and we like to learn about different cultures and how people think and where they come from. It’s pretty fun,” Van Grieken said.
Indian Hills has definitely made a good first impression in saying hello, hola, hallo, bonjour and konnichiwa to JUCO for the first time since 2004.
Now this five-language team is just hoping they won’t have to say good-bye, adios, vaarwel, au revoir or sayonara before the weekend.