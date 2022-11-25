Those inflationary pressures Coloradans have been seeing at the grocery store and gas pump also will be having some impacts for many of them in the great outdoors.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week approved increases in the cost of hunting and fishing licenses in response to the sharp jump in inflation. It also raised the daily and annual pass rates for state wildlife areas, and raised the state park daily vehicle pass rate by $1, though that impact won’t be felt by visitors to Highline Lake State Park because the agency also is eliminating a $1 surcharge it had been charging at high-use parks including Highline.