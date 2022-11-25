Those inflationary pressures Coloradans have been seeing at the grocery store and gas pump also will be having some impacts for many of them in the great outdoors.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week approved increases in the cost of hunting and fishing licenses in response to the sharp jump in inflation. It also raised the daily and annual pass rates for state wildlife areas, and raised the state park daily vehicle pass rate by $1, though that impact won’t be felt by visitors to Highline Lake State Park because the agency also is eliminating a $1 surcharge it had been charging at high-use parks including Highline.
The commission actions came at a meeting in Gateway last week when it also raised the bag and possession limits for walleye at Rifle Gap Reservoir, a popular spot for walleye fishing.
State law lets the commission adjust fees up to the amount of increase seen in the consumer price index in the Denver area. According to a memo to the commission from Justin Rutter, Parks and Wildlife’s assistant director for financial services, that index showed prices up 8.2% in July, compared to the same month a year earlier, though inflation had slowed to 7.7% for September compared to last September.
Speaking to the commission, Rutter noted that based on what Parks and Wildlife spends money on, inflation has hit it differently, and in some cases worse, than has been the case for consumers. For example, the price for bulk oxygen that has to be added to recirculated water for the sake of fish at fish hatcheries has gone up 18% in one year and 48% in two, and the cost of fish feed has increased 33% in two years.
The agency also is dealing with sharp jumps in cost for propane, and seeing the same increases in costs of things such as gasoline, building supplies and electricity as consumers are. And it is coping with the same challenges as other Colorado employers when it comes to being able to pay enough to hire and retain employees.
Among the many inflation-adjusted license rates for next year, excluding additional surcharges and fees, are:
■ One-day resident fishing license, $13.80, up from $12.71, and annual resident license, $37.96, up $3;
■ Resident deer license, $43.71, up from $40.26, and nonresident license, $454.39, up from $418.48;
■ Resident elk license, $60.97, up from $56.15, and nonresident license, $759.24, up from $699.23.
The state wildlife area annual pass will increase to $38.21, a $3 jump. The day pass for those areas will go up $1, to $8.50.
The daily vehicle pass rate at state parks is rising to $10 from $9. It already had been $10 at Highline and other parks the agency considered high-use, and won’t change at those parks due to the decision to eliminate the high-use fee.
At Rifle Gap, the bag and possession limit for walleye has been just one fish, a minimum of 18 inches in length. A bag limit refers to how many can be taken in one day, and a possession limit refers to both the daily take and how many are stored at home.
Under the approved change, starting April 1, the walleye bag and possession limit will be three fish at least 15 inches in length, though no more than one walleye 18 inches or longer can be taken in a day.
Parks and Wildlife is making to the change to give anglers access to more abundant, intermediate-sized walleye while helping protect the reservoir’s ability to produce trophy-size walleye. Increasing harvest of walleye also will reduce walleye predation pressure on yellow perch, which is another popular fish for anglers at the reservoir but has seen drops in catch rates according to fishery surveys.