The infrastructure project at the Dos Rios development has largely been completed with landscaping work set to finish up next month.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the contractor working for the city had completed concrete work throughout the area, including for curbs and gutters that needed to be installed before paving could begin.
The area, located along Riverside Parkway south of the Riverside neighborhood, has had the roadways paved and the city is continuing to do some smaller utilities projects, as well as installing landscaping. Trees have recently gone in around the bike playground.
The city is constructing the infrastructure, but a developer has come in to build out the rest of the development. The city and developer are also still discussing some additional infrastructure along the river and who will be responsible for constructing it.
The developer did not return calls from The Daily Sentinel.
Another parcel within Dos Rios is planned to become a glamping area and cantina. Jen Taylor, the entrepreneur who is planning on bringing El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost to Dos Rios, said she is planning for a 2022 opening. There are 12 permanent structures planned for the site.
“Those are all designed, architecturally set, but we’re actually in the construction drawing phase right now,” Taylor said. “So that’s the integration with the structural engineer, electrical, mechanical, all that fun stuff.”
Taylor said a kickstarter campaign recently ended at 120% of her goal. The kickstarter was done to help fund the renovation of 10 vintage caravans like Airstream trailers. The first one was recently completed and renovations of the second have begun. Taylor said she has six of the 10 caravans, but is looking for the final four. The caravans will be used as lodging units guests can rent.
“They kind of find me like stray dogs,” Taylor said. “I lean into it, look for them, but ultimately they end up finding me. People have their ears and eyes to the ground. There’s quite a community out there looking out for this project.”
Taylor said they are nearly ready to get started on the project, but are still looking for the right partner for funding the capital construction. To see concept art and more information about Taylor’s plans visit facebook.com/eljetscantinaskyoutpost.
“I’ll be ready to break ground,” Taylor said. “My teams have done all the soft costs and engineering. Everything is done and ready to go. It’s a matter of the capital development funding is in play now. Once I’ve got that secured then the dirt starts flying.”
With the city’s portion of the project nearing completion, Prall said he’s excited to see the rest of the development of the Dos Rios neighborhood come to fruition.
“We’re thrilled with the activation of the waterfront here and especially with the upcoming development both with Jen Taylor’s project and the current proposal for the rest of the property down there,” Prall said. “We’re really excited about what that does for our community.”