Matchett Park could see some initial outdoor amenities constructed during the building of a new recreation center, according to the city of Grand Junction, although the rec center is the priority.
The overall build-out of Matchett Park was one argument proponents made for approving the ballot issue for the recreation center in the April 4 municipal election.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said Tuesday one thing included with the city’s initial request for proposals for architecture and engineering work on the recreation center is an application for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant to go toward building out the outside of the facility.
Artificial turf fields have been floated as a possibility for an amenity near the rec center building that could be completed as part of this project.
Sherbenou noted funds for those wouldn’t come from the .14% sales tax increase voters approved for the rec center. The city has about $1 million from donations and the sale of Burkey Park North it can use as matching funds for a GOCO grant.
Pursuing a grant for the outdoor amenities now means the city could have some contractors do the work at the same time they’re working on the recreation center, which would make things more efficient, Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou stressed the recreation center is the department’s main priority, not the other projects. He said the city is focusing on the project the voters approved.
That project will start with a request for proposals for architecture and engineering work for the estimated 83,000-square-foot rec center, Sherbenou said, a contract for which could come before City Council in two to three months.
A separate bidding contract will be sent out for construction management and general contracting services, which could come before City Council in five to six months.
The construction manager and general contractor will work with the architect and engineer to make sure the project stays on budget while the architecture and engineering work is going on, Sherbenou said.
“Huge projects like this, it’s critically important that the architect/engineer is working with the construction manager/general contractor,” Sherbenou said.