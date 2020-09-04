The number of Coloradans filing initial claims for regular unemployment benefits by the end of last week dropped to levels not seen since mid-March, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
But at the same time, the number of people filing for federal or extended UI benefits continues to rise as of the week ending Aug. 22.
Since mid-March, a total of 542,619 Colorado workers filed for regular unemployment benefits, but that doesn’t include others filing for federal aid. While last week’s numbers for people filing for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weren’t available due to reporting problems, as of last week, a total nearly 740,000 Coloradans have received some sort of benefits since the start of the pandemic.
“We are seeing some encouraging news on the regular initial claims front,” said Cher Haavind, deputy director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
More good news came from Jeff Fitzgerald, who heads the department’s Division of Unemployment.
Fitzgerald said the state has applied for, and received, an additional week in the federal Lost Wages Assistance Program, which was created by executive order through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
In that program, unemployed workers who are receiving at least $100 a week in benefits, can qualify for $300 extra a week. Initially, the state was approved for only three weeks of that benefit, but now can get another week from it. That money likely won’t be paid out until later this month.
Locally, 774 workers filed for federal claims by the week ending Aug. 22, up 244 from the prior week. Add that to the nearly 300 area residents who filed for regular unemployment the prior week.
Still, the number of people who continue to receive UI checks has steadily been declining since early May. As of the week ending Aug. 15, the latest figures available, 154,572 people statewide were still receiving regular benefits, nearly 6,000 of whom are from the six-county area.
Haavind and Fitzgerald also said the number of people who are attempting to stay on unemployment because they can make more money than they would by going back to work continues to be low, and has even lessened.
Last week, 64 people tried to do that but were denied continued benefits. Since the state’s economy started to reopen and employees were called back to work, only 4,321 have made claims to stay on UI for that reason, all of whom were denied.