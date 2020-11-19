The number of Colorado workers filing initial claims for state and federal unemployment benefits saw a dramatic increase over the past two weeks, and Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials aren’t sure why.
More than 7,480 workers statewide filed claims for regular unemployment insurance for the week ending Nov. 7, while another 9,171 did so by the end of last week. That 1,700 jump in new filings is higher than initial weekly claims filed since mid-June.
At the same time, the number of self-employed and gig workers filing for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance also saw a dramatic increase, nearly doubling to 6,121 for the week ending Nov. 7. Figures for the end of last week were not available, in part, because the department still is investigating whether that increase was due to fraud.
“CDLE continues to analyze PUA claims characteristics that may be contributing to the increase observed in recent weeks,” the department said in a release. “Further revisions and updates can be expected in the coming weeks. Nationally, the PUA program has been inundated with fraud since its inception under the CARES Act.”
The PUA program, created by Congress last spring in one of its COVID-19 stimulus packages, was designed to provide unemployment benefits to workers who don’t normally qualify for regular state benefits, primarily because they don’t pay into them.
Nationwide, that program has been fraught with fraudulent claims because it doesn’t have some of the same governing mechanisms as regular state UI programs, such as wage verification from employers, according to the department.
Claims either for state benefits or federal programs don’t necessarily equate to actual money being paid out. They only indicate workers asking for assistance.
Though still at an all-time high, the number of workers who continued to receive weekly state unemployment checks is down from a high of 249,792 in mid-May to less than 128,000 by the end of October, the latest figures available.
Adding workers who have filed for federal benefits, those who are continuing to get weekly paychecks swelled to more than 224,000 by the week ending Nov. 7.
In the six-county area, local workers receiving weekly UI checks have remained fairly steady since a high of nearly 11,000 in May, down to less than half that number. At 2,791, Mesa County continues to have the most workers receiving regular weekly benefits, more than all the other counties combined.
By the end of last month, another 360 workers in Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties filed new claims for regular state benefits, while another 351 applied for PUA money by the end of the first week in November.
To date, the state has paid out about $2.24 billion in regular unemployment benefits, and nearly $3.5 billion in federal aid.