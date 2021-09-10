Multiple initiatives are considering the potential opportunities for nonfuel uses of coal to aid local economies in the region that are facing transitions due to the pending shutdown of coal-fired power plants.
Participants in two of the projects spoke in Rifle Thursday at the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado 2021 Economic Development Summit about the undertakings. They are exploring opportunities for things such as using coal as a source material for carbon fiber and extracting rare earth elements from coal.
“I think it’s a great innovation opportunity for Colorado and I hope we can capitalize on it,” said Bonnie Petersen, AGNC’s executive director.
AGNC is directly participating in one of the initiatives. It was involved in obtaining a $200,000 federal Economic Development Administration grant that is going for a coal-to-products feasibility project involving Rio Blanco, Moffat and Routt counties in northwest Colorado and three counties in Utah. The Colorado Department of Local Affairs also provided a $100,000 matching grant for the project. A report that would include creation of a playbook of sorts for local communities to capitalize on coal-to-products opportunities could be completed by next March.
Nathan Perry, a Colorado Mesa University associate professor of economics, is a consultant on the project, which he said goes beyond a coal-to-products study and is instead a giant economic development study with coal-to-products as a part of it.
Meanwhile, regional opportunities for capitalizing on nonfuel opportunities for coal also are being explored in a federal Department of Energy initiative called CORE-CM, or the Carbon Ore, Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Initiative. DOE has issued 13 financial awards under the initiative, and two of them went to the University of Wyoming. One is for a project focused on coal in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and Montana, and the second is focused on the greater Green River and Wind River basins, dipping down into northwest Colorado.
Davin Bagdonas, a geologist who is a research scientist at the University of Wyoming, said each of the projects the university is leading will last for two years and received $1.5 million in DOE funding. The Green River/Wind River project includes project partners such as the Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Geological Survey and Colorado Northwestern Community College. The University of Wyoming also has reached out to other entities such as AGNC in an effort to make other stakeholders aware of the effort.
Bagdonas has expertise in assessing coal reserves regarding things such as their properties and chemistry, to help determine what nonfuel uses they may offer. But he says his work until now largely has focused on Powder River Basin coal, and he’s looking forward to doing the same in the case of Green River/Wind River reserves.
“It’s exciting to take the most modern tools in coal assessment and apply them in a region with a lot of unknowns,” he said.
One opportunity when it comes to coal is extracting rare earth elements from it, something Bagdonas already has been involved in on a pilot-scale basis in the Powder River Basin. He said in an interview that one rare earth element, neodymium, tends to exist at higher concentrations in coals. It is used in products such as magnets.
Plentiful coal also is being eyed as a cheaply available base resource for carbon-based substances such as carbon fiber, graphite and graphene. Perry said advanced coal carbon materials have advantages such as low weight, high strength and lasting durability, which means they can do things such as reduce fuel consumption when used in transportation and cut down on waste due to their long life.
Petersen said coal also can be used for products such as asphalt and roof shingles.
Perry said the AGNC-led project includes creating a data-intensive economic report and looking at the strengths and weaknesses in the region when it comes to possibly capitalizing on coal-to-product opportunities. Advantages in places such as Moffat and Rio Blanco counties include things such as the presence of existing coal mines, a labor force with skills working in places such as power plants that could transfer readily to light and advanced manufacturing facilities, infrastructure such as rail that already serves existing coal-related facilities, and outdoor recreation amenities attractive to businesses and employees.
Perry also sees opportunities for synergies with Front Range defense and aerospace companies that make use of carbon-based materials, with northwest Colorado counties offering advantages in terms of lower cost of living and cost of labor.
Perry and others involved with the AGNC-related project are envisioning the possible creation in Craig of a coal innovation center that would be involved in research into coal-to-product endeavors. Craig currently is facing the pending closure of the Craig Station coal-fired power plant, which also supports the jobs at two local coal mines that supply it.
The opportunities for nonfuel coal use come with some caveats.
A big one: “It’s not going to be the same amount of coal that we’re pulling out of the mine right now for power,” Perry said.
Petersen said in an interview that one challenge is how to keep mines open under a shift to nonfuel coal uses, “because it won’t take as much coal to do those things.”
Bagdonas said that whatever nonfuel uses are identified for coal in the region, the idea is to make use of existing mines rather than digging new ones, and to not export the coal elsewhere for processing.
“It would look at supply chain development locally. It doesn’t make economic sense to move these materials all over the country,” he said.
He said the coal-related work he’s been involved with has been driven by the federal government on down, and it’s interesting to see the project AGNC and partners are working on because it involves coal communities looking up for what coal-to-products opportunities are out there.
“That’s critically important because we have to meet somewhere in the middle,” he said.
Said Petersen, “We’re just very excited about what our opportunities might be here.”