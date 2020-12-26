Meeker School District Superintendent Chris Selle can only shudder to think what last spring would have been like for pandemic-mandated online learning in his district if not for the widespread broadband service access now available in Rio Blanco County.
“It would have been a train wreck,” Selle said. “… It would have been extremely challenging.”
Fortunately, Rio Blanco county commissioners undertook an initiative years ago to address the need for broadband service in a rural county where residents were struggling to get it. It’s one of several initiatives that have been taking place in various parts of western Colorado as counties, municipalities, rural electric associations, economic development organizations and other entities moved to jointly improve access to what is now considered infrastructure nearly as essential as things such as water and electricity.
In Delta and Montrose counties, Delta-Montrose Electric Association took on broadband access the way rural electric associations tackled rural electrification long ago. It went live with a broadband service in 2016, under a subsidiary called Elevate, which now has just under 9,000 customers and provides Internet, TV and phone service to homes and business. DMEA now provides broadband access to more than half of its electricity customers and continues to chip away at installing service to those who can’t yet get it.
Garfield and Pitkin counties, two counties whose commissioners often don’t see eye to eye on issues such as oil and gas development, are working hand in hand to cooperatively get broadband to rural residents unable to get adequate service now.
“We have different boards with different philosophies, but when interests align and partnerships make sense we’ve cooperated with Pitkin County,” said Kevin Batchelder, Garfield County manager.
An initiative involving the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments is connecting about 400 miles of existing public and private fiber, including via a main loop circling through Moffat, Routt, Grand, Summit, Eagle, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties. Jackson, Clear Creek and Pitkin counties also are benefiting, and the project is now live in host communities such as Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Eagle and Meeker.
The council of government’s Project Thor makes use of a series of fiber loops and allows for rerouting of traffic in the case of a fiber cut or other service outages, preventing service interruptions.
Trevor Nielsen — a network engineer for Rio Blanco County who is transitioning to become the county’s director of information systems, which includes its broadband initiative — said Project Thor is now the supplier of the internet service the county then distributes. Because the Project Thor network runs from Meeker both to Rifle and Craig, that provides alternative service reliability should the fiber going in either of those directions be cut.
NO LONGER ‘BLEAK’
Rio Blanco’s broadband initiative was undertaken as an initiative of county commissioners in 2014.
“The state of broadband in 2013 in our county was pretty bleak,” Nielsen said.
A digital subscriber line service was available in Meeker, people moving into homes in Rangely had trouble getting internet service, and there were a lot of users of satellite-based service in the county, Nielsen said.
The county ended up undertaking a high-speed broadband project that has cost $14.56 million, most of that county funding and about $3.67 million coming from grants, he said. It includes both “fiber to the alley” service in Meeker and Rangely and wireless service for more rural areas, he said.
The county is both the owner and operator of its network, while service providers using the system sell retail-level service to customers and provide support.
Nielsen said he believes the county system serves about 3,500 subscribers.
“Definitely at a residential level, we’ve heard a lot of good feedback about the project,” Nielsen said.
Selle said the county system has “provided us with a level of access and bandwidth that a lot of rural districts our size are unable to achieve.”
He said a few families living in areas broadband doesn’t reach relied on satellite-based Internet service for online learning last spring and struggled when it came to things like streaming videos.
“If that were the case throughout the county, it would have been extremely challenging for us to deliver (education),” Selle said.
He said online teaching and learning is hard enough, and lack of adequate internet access only compounds the loss of learning that occurs when students aren’t in classrooms.
WHAT DROVE DMEA
DMEA spokesperson Becky Mashburn described a similar situation as once was the case in Rio Blanco County in discussing DMEA’s motivation for getting into the broadband service.
“The story was the same across our entire service territory. While there were (internet) providers, they were inadequate,” she said.
She said the services were unreliable and expensive.
“We’ve discovered recently, in order for our communities to really succeed in the modern world, they’ve got to have a modern internet connection.”
She said DMEA had members of its power association who moved out of the area or struggled to maintain their job due to challenges getting adequate internet access.
“Once they got fiber (internet service), it became seamless and not even an issue any more,” she said.
DMEA has received substantial grant assistance from the Colorado Broadband Deployment Board as it has worked to build Elevate’s network in Delta and Montrose counties. The board provides grants for deployment of broadband service in unserved parts of the state.
Elevate also contracts with Delta-based Lightworks Fiber and Consulting for construction of its system. That has provided an additional local economic benefit because Lightworks has been able to employ some of the people who have lost jobs due to local coal mine closures.
BROADBAND AUTHORITY EYED
Garfield and Pitkin county’s joint initiative dates back several years. Batchelder said the two counties were individually applying for grants and it became apparent there was a lot of overlap in terms of wireless tower coverage in the Basalt-Carbondale areas. As adjacent counties, they saw the potential for sharing towers and other equipment.
“It made a lot of sense to look at a joint system with shared equipment that would create efficiencies for both counties,” he said.
The state Department of Local Affairs awarded more than $1 million toward the counties’ joint initiative. The counties are now working on a cost model for forming a joint authority to run a broadband system, as neither of them wants to have a county broadband department, Batchelder said.
The two-county collaboration comes on top of a phase-one wireless project Pitkin County installed farther up the Roaring Fork Valley.
Batchelder said construction on the joint initiative has been held up as the counties have looked at various technologies. Most recently, the initiative has been evaluating an approach that appears more reliable than a previous one the counties considered, but relies on line-of-sight technology that reduces how many households can be served, he said. That affects both the financial model of the approach and the goal of improving access — in Garfield County, to more than 7,500 households with little or no broadband service at least as of a few years ago.
Batchelder said the two counties’ boards have ordered a reanalysis of the design of the project.
“We’re in the process of doing that this winter to take advantage of changes in technology and changes in access to fiber and see if we can get a bigger coverage footprint in the rural areas and bring more households into the system and make that cost model work,” he said.
Batchelder said Garfield County has partnered with Region 10 in connection with its project to put fiber along Interstate 70 using grant money. Region 10, a nonprofit serving Montrose, Delta and other nearby counties, is working with DMEA and other partners on a regional broadband initiative, and the initiative has built or obtained access to infrastructure connecting Grand Junction to Nucla to provide access to communities such as Delta, Montrose and Gunnison. Batchelder said that with Region 10 deciding to lay fiber east from Grand Junction for purposes such as system redundancy, Garfield County agreed to let it house equipment at a fiber “meet-me center” connectivity point in Rifle, in exchange for the county receiving some fiber connection. Batchelder said that may mean the county may not need to rely on tower-to-tower connections for its system, and be able to reach more households.
Batchelder said that as the county is moving forward with its system, that has helped nudge some local private broadband providers to get more aggressive and expand their systems at least in underserved fringe areas near municipalities, which could be considered a fringe benefit of the county’s efforts. But he still sees a big need for what the county wants to provide in underserved rural areas.
“There’s a demand for this and we’re assuming the take rate (how many people subscribe) in the rural area will be robust,” he said.