Mesa County Detention Center

 Christopher Tomlinson

An inmate at the Mesa County Detention Center died Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., a 28-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell during routine security checks by jail staff, according the the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, deputies and nursing staff immediately started CPR and emergency medical services were called.

Once it was determined that the inmate was deceased, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office was notified.

The corner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death after its investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.