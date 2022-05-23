Inmate dies in Mesa County Jail SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Mesa County Detention Facility Christopher Tomlinson Facebook Twitter Email Print An inmate at the Mesa County Detention Center died Sunday afternoon.At around 3:30 p.m., a 28-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell during routine security checks by jail staff, according the the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.According to the news release, deputies and nursing staff immediately started CPR and emergency medical services were called.Once it was determined that the inmate was deceased, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office was notified.The corner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death after its investigation.The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Inmate Mesa County Detention Center Staff Social Services Jail Office Emergency Medical Service Manner Cell Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 47° 70° Mon Monday 70°/47° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:04 AM Sunset: 08:27:14 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Cloudy. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 45° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:54:26 AM Sunset: 08:28:03 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 52° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/52° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:50 AM Sunset: 08:28:52 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 59° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/59° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:53:15 AM Sunset: 08:29:40 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 61° 91° Fri Friday 91°/61° A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:27 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 4% 55° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/55° More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:52:10 AM Sunset: 08:31:13 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sun 17% 51° 80° Sun Sunday 80°/51° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:31:58 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business