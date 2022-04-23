The first on-site substance abuse residential rehabilitation unit in any Veterans Affairs facility in Colorado is officially open.
The Grand Junction VA Medical Center on Thursday hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Mesa Center for Recovery, an 18-bed inpatient program on the fifth floor that will house veterans struggling with alcohol or drug abuse.
The unit will house veterans from all across Colorado, not just the Western Slope.
“We’ve recognized for many years that substance abuse is a very serious concern and we need to have a resource for the veterans in Colorado, so this for us is a huge landmark,” said VA Western Slope Executive Director Richard Salgueiro.
“It finally gives us the ability to provide inpatient substance abuse treatment for not only Colorado veterans on the Western Slope, but also we’re sharing in partnership this initiative with the Eastern Slope and Denver.”
Additionally, Salgueiro said communications have been established to ensure that people in more rural areas of the Western Slope, as well as eastern Utah, are aware of the VA Medical Center’s newest service.
“We have a catchment area of about 50,000 square miles, including areas that don’t have ready access to these sorts of services, particularly down in areas like Montezuma Creek (in Utah),” Salgueiro said.
“We have folks down there who are also Native-Americans, the Utes and the Navajo, and we know there’s a significant need for that community, as well, so we’ve already outreached to a lot of the leadership of Native-American groups out there to say, ‘Hey, we have this now. We’re here for you.’ ”
The unit features nine dorm-style bedrooms with two beds each, an activity room with a pool table, a kitchen and dining room, and a quiet room featuring a TV and books.
The typical length of the program is 60 days, but the program is individualized to meet every veteran’s needs, meaning the length of the program can be adjusted.
Each veteran in the Mesa Center for Recovery is expected to attend daily groups, learn their medications and how to take them, participate in social activities, work with the treatment team to set goals and assess progress, and work toward goals for discharge planning.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting was the culmination of several years of laying the proverbial groundwork.
“To really begin this initiative, it sort of started about three years ago,” Salgueiro said. “We had to identify, ‘What is the actual program,’ and I’ve mentioned a number of components to the program, and based on what the program needs, we started to plug in what the staffing requirements are. Lastly, it’s the physical plan. We had to plan on how many beds we need, and that’s based on demographics and analysis of what the patterns are right now.”
Originally, the VA Medical Center wanted 22 beds in the Mesa Center for Recovery, but it had to settle for 18 because of limited space.
However, there are preliminary plans in place to expand the program in the future.
“We’re seeing this as sort of a bridge; this is step one,” Salgueiro said. “We’ve already envisioned a need to expand and we also need more of a physical plan, so we’re already thinking now, ‘What’s the next iteration going to be?’ It very likely won’t be on this campus. We’re actually looking at potentially designing a space where we have it off-site.”