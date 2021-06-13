Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado has scheduled a series of virtual meetings in coming weeks in order to update its Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
The update is being conducted in connection with AGNC being awarded a designation as an Economic Development District in 2019 by the federal Economic Development Administration. The district includes Mesa, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Routt counties, and all municipalities within them, making them eligible to pursue opportunities that could aid in the economic diversification and resiliency of the region, according to an AGNC news release.
AGNC is now updating an economic development strategy it initially created as a requirement for applying to become an Economic Development District.
According to the Economic Development Administration website, a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS, “is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development. A CEDS is the result of a ‘regionally-owned’ planning process designed to guide the economic prosperity and resiliency of an area or region. It provides a coordinating mechanism for individuals, organizations, local governments, and private industry to engage in a meaningful conversation and debate about the economic direction of their region.”
Meetings will be held for each of the counties in the district, starting next Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Garfield County.
“This meeting will review goals, strategies, along with strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats as they relate to Garfield County,” AGNC said in its release. “All those involved or interested in reviewing CEDS components for the county are encouraged to attend and provide input to this portion of the plan.”
Subsequent meetings will be held for Rio Blanco County on June 24, Moffat County on June 25, Mesa County on July 9, and Routt County on July 14. All meetings will be virtual and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
A regional meeting will follow on July 29, kicking off a 30-day public comment period, according to AGNC. After that the economic development strategy will be finalized and submitted to the Economic Development Administration for its review and approval.
To view the meeting agendas and register for them, go to www.agnc.org. More information regarding the CEDS process may be found at https://eda.gov/ceds/.