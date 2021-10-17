Trent Rundquist wants you to know processing crime scenes and evidence in real life isn’t like it is on TV.
“All these processes take a considerable amount of time and expertise to process correctly,” said Rundquist, the Grand Junction Police Department’s crime lab supervisor, said.
The forensic department contains 12 employees: Rundquist, a lead evidence technician, four evidence technicians, two digital forensic analysts, two criminalists, a police service technician and a patrol officer.
“Our jobs as forensic investigators is a collateral duty to our assigned positions within the department. Each forensic investigator has received extensive training in multiple areas within the forensic field,” Rundquist said.
EVIDENCE TECHS
Alexandra Ogle is the department’s lead evidence technician, and Christine Camp, Becky Kiefer, Kelly Clingman and Kara Bynum are evidence technicians.
There’s no such thing as a typical day for an evidence tech, Clingman said, and the work is divided up as needed.
“They all wear multiple hats,” said Heidi Davidson, the department’s communications specialist.
One person usually handles evidence intake. Officers make a log of what they’re booking in, and the evidence is then put on a cart and taken to be separated and organized.
“It’s kind of like a librarian-type system,” Camp said.
An off-site storage space holds larger items, long-term storage and bikes — a lot of bikes, according to Rundquist.
The department must adhere to national standards for evidence handling, Ogle said.
They do a lot of packaging and repackaging evidence for court, she said.
“We’re probably the best packers you’ll ever meet,” Kiefer said.
DIGITAL
The department’s two digital forensic investigators are Jordan Huslig and Zachary Hill.
The digital department sees more than 300 requests for copies per month, Rundquist said.
Almost any sort of digital investigation goes through their office, including obtaining information from social media, cellphones and computer hard drives, Huslig said.
They also work with civilian and security videos.
A key phrase in digital forensics is, “It depends,” Huslig said, and training never stops because digital forensics is always changing.
That’s what makes it exciting, Rundquist said.
If a new device or update comes out, that could change the way the department looks at things, Hill said.
Hill, who recently joined the department, studied digital forensics at Marshall University in West Virginia.
“We’re constantly trying to keep up on new stuff, new technology,” Hill said.
One challenge for digital forensics specialists is that most technology companies produce products to be consumer- and user-friendly, whereas the ‘investigators often have to look at things through the back end, which can be more complicated.
“These guys see the worst of the worst,” Rundquist said. “They investigate a lot of things and they see a lot of bad stuff.”
CRIME SCENES
The department’s “lab- on-the-go” crime scene truck sometimes has evidence on one counter and sandwiches on another. When processing crime scenes, Rundquist and the evidence technicians spend a lot of time processing things in the truck, sometimes for days and weeks at a time.
The truck can be deployed in different ways depending on the crime scene. It can function as a lab, allow techs to take overhead photos of scenes, and it can store evidence.
The evidence techs also function as forensic investigators for the Police Department, collecting evidence at crime scenes, taking photographs, analyzing blood stain patterns, among other tasks.
Last year, the crime scene truck was called out 42 times. So far this year, it has been called out 36 times.
“We use it quite a bit,” Rundquist said.
Scene processing can take anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks, Rundquist said.
Officers secure the scene, then call the techs in. Sometimes they have to wait to get warrants for a scene.
A number of factors determines how long it takes to process a scene, including weather, location and presence of animals.
Camp noted that the evidence techs don’t normally get called out for the regular cases; they get called out for the more difficult ones.
The evidence techs try not to let the things they see at crime scenes stay with them, but the job lends itself to a certain sense of humor others might not share.
“There’s seriousness in it, but we also like to have a good time,” Ogle said.
Anything that needs to be tested is taken to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Grand Junction lab, where the department has two employees.
Evidence techs also have to occasionally go to court and testify about evidence or their processes.
“These guys, I spend more time with them than my family, but honestly, I’ve got a great crew,” Rundquist said.