Last Tuesday, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 to reject the inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health center (SBHC) in the new Grand Junction High School.
Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary and Treasurer Angela Lema voted against the clinic, citing a lawsuit that had been filed against MarillacHealth alleging fraudulent misuse of funds intended for the Warrior Wellness Center, the health care provider’s SBHC in Central High School.
Haitz said in that meeting that she was made aware of the lawsuit via an anonymous email sent to her and her fellow board members, as well as Superintendent Brian Hill, on Feb. 22. She said that Marillac not disclosing the lawsuit to the board made it hard for the provider to “build trust” with the school district.
The civil lawsuit against MarillacHealth — which also once included SCL Health — was filed Dec. 20, 2022, by Ana Noriega, who worked for Marillac and SCL between March and December 2020 and was employed by Marillac when the Warrior Wellness Center opened that fall. Noriega was a program coordinator at the Warrior Wellness Center.
Noriega is also a co-worker of Haitz. Both Haitz and Noriega are real estate agents at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty in Grand Junction.
Haitz called the connection a “coincidence” in an interview with The Daily Sentinel on Tuesday.
“It’s a coincidence she works at my office,” Haitz said. “Gosh, we’ve got 80 to 100 agents in our office and we’re all independent contractors. We’re not a team. We just happen to be in the same office.”
Haitz also said she wasn’t aware that Noriega was the plaintiff in the lawsuit until after the board had received feedback about the lawsuit. Haitz said she tasked the district’s in-house counsel, Tammy Eret of Hoskin, Farina and Kempf, with finding out more details, and the information Eret provided was the first time she learned about Noriega’s involvement. This information was provided to the board about a week after they received the email notifying them of the lawsuit.
Haitz reiterated that the lawsuit “weighed very little in the decision” because she, Jones and Lema’s top priority was finding an alternative for the clinic in which it would be close to the school but not on campus.
“I don’t know whether Marillac is innocent or not. What I said was I was disappointed that we didn’t hear about the lawsuit from Marillac directly as a professional courtesy,” Haitz said. “The lawsuit didn’t weigh heavily in my decision-making because we weren’t getting to some kind of resolution around where the clinic would actually be located that could work for our community.”
Haitz also said that she and Noriega both working at Keller Williams Colorado West Realty doesn’t present a conflict of interest in this situation. The board policy for conflict of interest defines it as “a situation in which a person can derive personal or financial benefit from actions or decisions made in their official capacity.”
“The complainant and I are not related or friends. We are both self-employed, independent contractors and hang our licenses at the same office,” Haitz said.
“Also, I office out of my home, and have done so for a while. I rarely see any agents in my office. I have no gain, personal or financial, in relation to the lawsuit or in relation of the clinic being inside or outside of GJHS.”
LAWSUIT INFORMATION
In the lawsuit, Noriega’s attorneys — Eric Neeper and Joseph Sanchez of Highlands Ranch-based Robinson and Henry, P.C. — alleged that she engaged in communications and conduct protected under the Protected Health/Safety Expression and Whistleblowing (PHEW) Law when she opposed, resisted and objected to “unsafe activities for patients and employees at the Warrior Wellness Center and in-person activities during the global COVID-19 pandemic.”
The suit also alleged that MarillacHealth terminated her employment because of those actions and that defendants like Marillac are liable for retaliation when found to be in violation of the PHEW Law.
The lawsuit stated that Noriega engaged in communications and conduct protected under the Private Enterprise Employee Protection Act when she reported the “mishandling of government funds that were meant for the SBHC.”
The suit alleged that Marillac and SCL were charging wages to the grant while having employees work outside of SBHC duties — such as an allegation that Noriega reached out to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment on Nov. 9, 2020, to report that Marillac had billed her time and other Warrior Wellness Center employees’ time to the SBHC grant while not actually working for the clinic — and that they also used funds to purchase equipment that was not used within the Warrior Wellness Center.
It’s an allegation that Noriega one week later reported to the Department of Health and Environment that Marillac had purchased two new exam room tabled under the SBHC grant but placed those tables in a non-SBHC clinic and provided the Warrior Wellness Center with used exam beds.
The suit then alleged that Noriega was retaliated against after reporting the mishandling of funds, as Noriega’s request to work from home after being exposed to COVID-19 was denied and her request to use earned paid time off during the quarantine period was also denied.
Next, the lawsuit alleged that Noriega returned from quarantining to assignments outside of her job description and was placed in a “small, poorly ventilated office in close proximity to her coworkers,” despite Marillac being provided a note from Noriega’s doctor informing the provider that she had several chronic health issues that increase her risk for severe COVID-19 infection. Noriega was then allegedly instructed by Marillac to not have any communication with Central Principal Lanc Sellden or Central Communications Manager Trey Downy; communicating with these staff members at the school was allegedly part of Noriega’s job duties that were outlined in her job description.
On Feb. 28, Noriega, through her attorneys, submitted a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal Without Prejudice, dismissing all claims asserted by her against SCL Health and leaving Marillac as the lone defendant.
MARILLAC’S RESPONSE
Last week, MarillacHealth CEO Kay Ramachandran sent a letter to The Daily Sentinel responding to the school board’s rejection of the GJHS clinic. That letter included her response to Noriega’s lawsuit.
“The lawsuit has no merit,” Ramachandran wrote. “It is strictly an employment lawsuit between Marillac the employer and an ex-employee and, therefore, an internal matter. This same ex-employee filed a complaint with the Civil Rights Division against Marillac. The Division of Civil Rights thoroughly investigated the complaint and decided in Marillac’s favor.”
The next hearing in the case is set for March 21 with Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett is presiding over the case.