Last Tuesday, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education voted 3-2 to reject the inclusion of a MarillacHealth school-based health center (SBHC) in the new Grand Junction High School.

Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary and Treasurer Angela Lema voted against the clinic, citing a lawsuit that had been filed against MarillacHealth alleging fraudulent misuse of funds intended for the Warrior Wellness Center, the health care provider’s SBHC in Central High School.

