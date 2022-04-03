The Grand Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center entered March approaching a tipping point.
Richard Salgueiro, executive director of VA Western Colorado Health Care, knew the hospital was in a precarious spot with its staffing because of a multitude of factors.
One day, the tipping point officially arrived when two medical technologists in the emergency room, depended upon for night and weekend shifts, stepped down from their roles.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs deemed that, because the hospital lacked the appropriate staffing to safely run the emergency room’s laboratory for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the hospital would need to limit its emergency room hours and relocate its inpatients to other area hospitals such as St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital and Family Health West, all VA partners.
The VA Medical Center’s emergency room has been operating from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends since March 4.
The other hours, including throughout the night, would usually be handled by the “third shift” under standard staffing circumstances.
Salgueiro said fewer medical technologists are being produced these days, and that’s coinciding with many older, longtime medical technologists reaching retirement age. That’s not the only reason the hospital’s been teetering for some time on limiting its services, however.
“Let’s face it: because of COVID, the laboratory technologists and medical technologists in the laboratory during COVID have worked harder than anybody,” Salgueiro said. “The workload that’s been placed on them has been very substantial and very significant. In the meantime, you have this advent of new recruitments from companies like Siemens (Global) where they create these virtual positions, so why would you want to actually work in a laboratory when you can work from home and you don’t have all the stress?
“Those are the big variables that are sort of bearing down on this to the point where the medical technologists’ availability and supplies have drastically been reduced.”
Salgueiro noted that the VA Medical Center isn’t the only hospital that’s facing increasing difficulty in maintaining a full rotation of medical technologists or other positions. He said St. Mary’s Medical Center President Bryan Johnson recently met with him to discuss his hospital’s similar challenges.
Korrey Klein, the president and CEO of Family Health West in Fruita, provided a statement to The Daily Sentinel about his hospital’s own staffing challenges:
“Health care has seen staffing shortages like most U.S. industries for years, particularly in areas treating COVID patients and in patient care units like ICU nurses, emergency department staff and respiratory therapists. Family Health West has not been exempt from those staffing challenges at different times over the years.
“Currently, our staffing challenge is limited to recruiting respiratory therapists. Our other service lines (EMTs, radiology techs and lab techs) are fully staffed or nearly fully staffed. Despite these nationwide challenges, Family Health West hasn’t had to limit any of our patient services throughout the last several years.”
Stagnant wages have also played a role in the VA Medical Center losing staff members. Salgueiro said he’s identified leading applicants to become medical technologists for the emergency room and that their hirings will further signal that the Western Colorado VA is committed to better pay for staff.
“We’re going to do some things differently to make sure that we don’t cross this bridge again,” Salgueiro said. “The losses of med techs is about supply and demand. Now, you have someone that’s making X and now they’re in the local area. That rate of market pay has actually gone way up. We’ve increased our salaries: we added 69%, plus I added a 10% retention incentive.
“I’ve thrown everything I can at making sure that our staff are competitive with or even higher than the market rates right now. We have to make sure that we put in place the remuneration that’s going to retain, attract and recruit.”
Salgueiro said that the hospital is aiming to return to standard operations in mid-May.
“Based upon the fact that we’ve got identified applicants right now and we’re interviewing them, we think that we’ll have the third shift, which is really the critical piece — operational in the laboratory — and once that happens, we’ll get the green light to resume normal operations.”
Until then, Salgueiro is glad that the VA has a good working relationship with the Grand Valley’s other medical entities.
“Veterans, during this period of time, can go and get care with any of our community partners,” he said. “They simply have to call a number afterward to get the authorization so they don’t get a bill, and we’ve articulated that and we’ve been communicating that to the public.”
AIR COMMISSION
On March 14, a VA-contracted group that reviews VA situations around the nation sent a list of recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission regarding the Western Slope.
The AIR Commission has a year to assess the recommendations, then they’ll have public forums with Western Slope veterans to receive their input.
After a year, the commission gives its final recommendations to the VA president who can modify, scrap or approve them.
If the VA president approves the recommendations, he’ll include them in a package that will then depend on approval by Congress.
Some of the recommendations weren’t a surprise to Salguerio, as he said the Western Slope VA has already identified some of the issues and has been actively working on solutions.
One recommendation was that the VA Montrose Clinic isn’t big enough and needs to be expanded upon. Salgueiro said the Western Slope VA has for several years been in the process of acquiring a new building with a new lease to expand the square footage of the facility by more than 2,000 square feet.
Another recommendation was the establishment of a substance abuse residential rehabilitation unit. The VA Medical Center is opening such a unit April 19, an inpatient program with 18 beds on the fifth floor that will house veterans struggling with alcohol or drug abuse.
The recommendation to shut down the inpatient medical-surgical care unit caught Salgueiro by surprise, though.
A plan to contract doctors from the unit to work at other local hospitals and practice in those environments was already in the works and was also recommended, but a suggestion to shut down the unit’s presence at the VA Medical Center entirely was unexpected.
“We have 14 beds that are medical-surgical beds that we use for recovery of patients and a variety of different reasons,” he said.
“The recommendation is to shut those down, and for those services, we’d contract them with one of the local hospitals for our inpatients to actually get care in those areas.”
The last recommendation was that the hospital change the status of its emergency room to an urgent care center, reducing the hours to what they are now with limited staffing.
“It’s similar to what’s going on now,” Salgueiro said. “Patients would get their emergency room care with one of our community partner hospitals.”