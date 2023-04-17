The battle to keep invasive aquatic species out of Colorado waterways cranked up a notch last year, when for the first time, zebra mussels were found in the state, at Highline Lake State Park.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is keeping up already robust efforts to keep zebra and quagga mussels out of the water, especially as boaters recreate in other states — and, with Highline Lake affected, turn more to Ridgway State Park, Crawford State Park and Sweizter Lake State Park on the Western Slope.
“We definitely anticipate more folks may be visiting other state parks with their boats,” Southwest Region CPW spokesman John Livingston said. “We do anticipate Ridgway Sate Park and others to get more visitors from folks bringing their boats there instead.”
As always, all boats must be inspected for aquatic nuisance species before entering state waters.
Those inspections save lakes, boats and infrastructure such as dams from the ravages of the invasive mussels, which multiply rapidly and can clog dam works, irrigation outlets, boating facilities, boat engines, even docks. They also harm native aquatic life, devouring the food sources for native fish.
Livingston said this week, inspectors at Ridgway Reservoir intercepted a contaminated boat that had previously been at Lake Mead. “We do see it frequently with boats coming back from (Lake) Powell or Mead,” Livingston said.
All of the mussels on that boat were dead, but apparently had been there since last year; Livingston said it took two hours to decontaminate the section of the craft to which they had attached — and people should, in fact, be aware that decon takes a lot of time.
Highline Lake was deemed “infested” last fall, after zebra mussels were found, indicating an established population. The lake on March 1 began undergoing chemical treatments to help eradicate the mussels. The lake recently began refilling upon water flowing into Highline Canal; sampling and monitoring will continue, along with the decontamination program for the next five years.
“That was the first body of water in the state that we’ve ever confirmed that (mussels) in,” Livingston said, urging boaters to do their part to make sure they don’t deliver harmful “hitchhikers” into other bodies of water.
Boat inspections are mandatory for all trailered and motorized watercraft being used in Colorado, and the inspections are to be carried out by state-certified personnel.
The inspections must occur prior to launching after a boat has been in another state; if they have been in any water in Colorado that is positive for an invasive aquatic species, and also when personnel request an inspection prior to launch.
Colorado offers a “green seal” and receipt program, which furnishes proof of compliance and can get a boater through the inspection station line sooner. CPW issues blue receipts for invasive species-positive waters and white ones for waters that are negative.
All boaters have to clean, drain and dry boats, trailers and equipment anytime they enter or leave the water. They must also remove all plants that have attached to the boat and pull all water drain plugs before leaving the water — it is illegal to transport boats over land with the plugs still in, or with plants on or in them.