The Interior Department said on Thursday that most Bureau of Land Management employees whose jobs were moved out of Washington by the Trump administration chose not to make that move.
The department released the data in response to media inquiries about the personnel impacts of the move, amid questions about what the future holds for the relocated positions under the Biden administration.
The move included the relocation of the BLM headquarters and some 40 positions to Grand Junction, as well as other jobs being moved to other locations in Colorado and out west.
Melissa Schwartz, the new Interior communications director under the Biden administration, released data saying that the Trump administration moved 328 positions out of Washington, but only 41 of the affected people moved.
The rest “either retired or found new employment” between July 2019 and December 2020, Schwartz said.
The Trump administration said it worked to offer jobs elsewhere in the federal government to those not willing to be relocated.
The Trump administration and other supporters of the headquarters relocation have said it put more high-level decisionmakers closer to the lands and communities their decisions affect. Critics said moving BLM leadership from where decisions are made in Washington weakened the agency. They also said it hollowed out the agency’s top-level staff because of the number of people who chose against relocating.
The Trump administration said it kept some 60 headquarters jobs in Washington, which the newly released Interior Department numbers confirm.
In July 2019, as the Trump administration announced its decision to relocate the headquarters, 168 headquarters positions already were located outside of Washington, according to the newly released data. Altogether the headquarters had 556 career positions at that time, 80 of which were vacant.
The agency now has 480 career headquarters positions, reflecting the fact that 76 positions are no longer considered part of the headquarters but have been assigned to other BLM offices. Interior says 100 of the 480 current headquarters jobs are currently vacant.
U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., President Joe Biden’s nominee for Interior secretary, has been critical of the headquarters move to Grand Junction.
The Hill reported Thursday that Interior issued a statement saying, “The Interior Department’s new leadership will work with BLM career staff to understand the ramifications of the headquarters move and determine if any adjustments need to be made. We are committed to engaging with a number of stakeholders through this process, including Tribes and Members of Congress. BLM’s important mission and the communities served by the agency deserve a deliberate and thoughtful process.”
The office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, recently said in a statement that it isn’t aware of any threat to the Grand Junction headquarters but Polis is ready to fight to keep the headquarters in Grand Junction. The statement also said the Trump administration never lived up to its promise to make Grand Junction a real headquarters and called the current 40 positions “a start.”
In a joint news release, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, also reiterated what they said was their longstanding support for a fully functioning BLM headquarters in Grand Junction, in Hickenlooper’s case dating back to when he was governor. But in a letter to Biden, they also say by assigning only 41 senior staff positions to Grand Junction, the Trump administration didn’t follow through on its commitment to the city.
New U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican whose district includes Grand Junction, recently led a group of House members in writing to Biden to call on him to keep the BLM headquarters in the city.