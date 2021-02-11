The Interior Department on Thursday reversed actions taken by former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt governing spending of Land and Water Conservation Fund revenues.
Under the action by the Biden administration, Interior said in a news release that it was “rescinding Trump administration policies that significantly undermined the landmark conservation program.”
Thursday’s action, in the form of a secretarial order signed by Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega, revokes a Nov. 9 order by Bernhardt. Interior said in Thursday’s release that Bernhardt’s order “unilaterally imposed new restrictions to inhibit the availability of LWCF funding for federal land and water acquisitions.”
Bernhardt’s order came after Congress earlier in 2020 passed the Great American Outdoors Act, sponsored by former Sen. U.S. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., which in part permanently funded the program at $900 million a year. The funds, derived from revenues on offshore oil and gas development, pay for things such as protecting public lands, conserving wildlife habitat and improving access to outdoor recreation, the Interior Department said in its release.
Among other things, Bernhardt’s November order prioritized land acquisitions by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service. Critics said it all but eliminated funding under the program for Bureau of Land Management acquisitions.
Bernhardt’s order also limited land acquisitions within the Interior Department to private inholdings within existing boundaries of agency properties. And it required support from the pertinent governor and local county for any federal acquisition.
The Interior Department also has reversed an action Bernhardt took in January by reinstating the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, which Interior said is the only LWCF competitive grant program dedicated to addressing the recreational gap in underserved urban areas.
When Bernhardt issued his November order, the Interior Department said in a news release that the order reflected conversations with partners including states and others, and honored “Interior’s commitment to be a good neighbor by giving states and communities a voice” in federal land acquisition.
However, his actions on the LWCF program met bipartisan criticism, including from U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, who along with Gardner carried the Great American Outdoors Act.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of 90 members of Congress wrote to de la Vega in support of reversing LWCF directives issued by Bernhardt.
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who unseated Gardner in November’s election, said in a tweet about Interior’s action Thursday, “Good! We have a lot of work to do to reverse Trump's attacks on our public lands, and restoring the Land & Water Conservation Fund is just a start.”
Tom Cors, a spokesman for the LWCF Coalition, said in a news release, “We applaud the Biden Administration for its commitment to ensuring LWCF functions as intended — now bigger and better than ever, to address unmet needs across the country and achieve the (p)resident’s goal of conserving 30% of America’s lands and waters by 2030.”