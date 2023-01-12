Intermountain Healthcare, the owners of St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, and UCHealth are teaming up to create a new integrated network designed to help improve outcomes and reduce costs to patients.
Called SelectHealth, the new network brings together about 700 primary care physicians and hundreds of clinics and hospitals across the state. It also offers a new health insurance option for Coloradans.
Last year, the Utah-based Intermountain merged with the Broomfield-based SCL Health, which owns several hospitals and clinics in Colorado and elsewhere, including in Grand Junction.
UCHealth is a nonprofit health system that operates 12 acute-care hospitals in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
It is affiliated with the University of Colorado Hospital and the CU Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.
“For many years, UCHealth has focused on reducing health care costs, lowering insurance premiums and improving the lives of patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and chief executive officer. “We are excited to partner with Intermountain to advance these goads and to give Coloradans a new option for their health insurance that prioritizes value-based care.”
SelectHealth is that insurance provider. It is to provide Medicare Advantage and individual Affordable Care Act plans starting January of next year. SelectHealth, a subsidiary of Intermountain, is a nonprofit insurance provider that has more than one million members in Utah, Idaho and Nevada.
Although UCHealth and Intermountain are creating this new clinically integrated network, the two health systems will remain separate and independent entities.
But the SelectHealth network is to operate as a separate and independent company.