In February, a family of refugees from Afghanistan arrived in Grand Junction, their transition to a new life supported by a pair of community organizations. Three or four more Afghan families are set to arrive in the next month.
Joint Development Associates (JDA) International has arranged for a total of 10 families to move to the Western Slope by this fall, after they had to flee their homeland in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover. These families are being assisted by the newly formed, JDA-associated Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) in finding their footing, learning English, knowing what resources are available to them and calling a foreign place home.
The GVRP hopes to make these families — and anyone else from a different cultural background — feel even more welcome at the end of this month, as its first International Festival is planned for April 30 from noon to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Canyon View Vineyard Church. The festival will serve as a fundraiser to further bolster the organization’s commitment to helping new immigrant families acclimate to their new environment.
GVRP organizer and leading fundraiser Theresa Bloom said the festival is seeking display booths, food vendors, food trucks and performers from “all different cultural backgrounds” in the area.
“The purpose for the festival is two-fold,” Bloom said. “We want to raise cultural awareness in the valley because, ultimately, we’re all immigrants, and we want people to be aware of that and sensitive to people that maybe don’t look like them or don’t speak the same language. When you move from another country, it’s usually going to take some time to learn that language. We have an amazing diversity of cultures here in the valley, so we want to raise awareness of that.
“At the same time, we want to raise funds for the Grand Valley Resettlement Program. A hundred percent of what we raise goes directly to supporting the Afghan families.”
Bloom was born and raised in the United States, but she understands how strange it can be for immigrants to adjust and how different cultures can be from each other.
Her mother came to the country from Germany.
Years ago, Bloom’s family participated in the international student program of what was then Mesa State College, housing Japanese students at their home for a couple of months at a time each year while they completed their local studies.
Her household has hosted people of other nationalities, as well.
“To me, that not only was an opportunity for them to learn what an American lifestyle is like, but it really benefited our children as they were growing up because they had a bigger worldview than just what’s outside their front door,” Bloom said. “They still have friendships with some of these people that they met years ago who came in from Japan and Korea and Spain and Argentina. Just being able to interact with people from different cultures and different lifestyles, and to share that, I think is so important.”
Bloom welcomes anyone in the Grand Valley of any foreign cultural background — no matter where in the world it is — who would like to display their heritage through performance, food or gifts to reach out to her via her email (ktlbloom83@gmail.com) or her phone number (970-640-9875).
The festival will also feature a silent auction, which Bloom said features “some great items already.”
“With Mother’s Day and graduations coming up a week after that, it’s a great opportunity for people to come out and help celebrate cultural awareness and maybe pick up a gift for mom or a graduate,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for people to come out, have some fun, meet some new people, find out what our shared roots are and support a great cause.”