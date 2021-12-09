Investigation continuing into well tank fire By DENNIS WEBB Dennis.Webb@gjsentinel.com Dennis Webb Author email Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print An investigation is continuing into a fire involving a tank at a natural gas well pad south of Interstate 70 outside New Castle on Monday.The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Monday and occurred at a Terra Energy Partners facility off Garfield County Road 335, which is just south of the highway and the Colorado River.Zach Pigati, operations and wildland division chief for Colorado River Fire Rescue, said no one was at the well pad site when the fire broke out, and no one was injured in the incident. “It was actually reported by someone on I-70,” Pigati said.He said the fire “was pretty smoky initially but we got on there pretty quickly and were able to knock it down.”The fire involved a tank holding condensate, which consists of hydrocarbon liquids produced along with natural gas.Pigati said the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and some gas industry personnel assisted in the fire response. Pigati said the fire was pretty well contained on the well pad and posed no threat to nearby property.He said the fire cause remains under investigation.Megan Castle, a spokesperson for the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said Terra Energy Partners will have to file an accident report with the agency in connection with the incident.Terra Energy Partners didn’t respond to a request for comment. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Zach Pigati Well Company Thermohydraulics Personnel Colorado River Industry Gas Threat Physics Chemistry Dennis Webb Author email Follow Dennis Webb Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Stocks Market Data by TradingView