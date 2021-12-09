An investigation is continuing into a fire involving a tank at a natural gas well pad south of Interstate 70 outside New Castle on Monday.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Monday and occurred at a Terra Energy Partners facility off Garfield County Road 335, which is just south of the highway and the Colorado River.

Zach Pigati, operations and wildland division chief for Colorado River Fire Rescue, said no one was at the well pad site when the fire broke out, and no one was injured in the incident.

“It was actually reported by someone on I-70,” Pigati said.

He said the fire “was pretty smoky initially but we got on there pretty quickly and were able to knock it down.”

The fire involved a tank holding condensate, which consists of hydrocarbon liquids produced along with natural gas.

Pigati said the Glenwood Springs Fire Department and some gas industry personnel assisted in the fire response.

Pigati said the fire was pretty well contained on the well pad and posed no threat to nearby property.

He said the fire cause remains under investigation.

Megan Castle, a spokesperson for the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, said Terra Energy Partners will have to file an accident report with the agency in connection with the incident.

Terra Energy Partners didn’t respond to a request for comment.