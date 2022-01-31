The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department have determined that a Mesa County Sheriff Department deputy who struck a fleeing suspect with a patrol car in December did so unintentionally.
Wayne VanMeter, 41, of Grand Junction, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender after fleeing from officers who tried to arrest him at the EconoLodge near Horizon Drive where he was staying, according to police.
While he was fleeing, VanMeter suddenly darted in front of an unmarked Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by deputy Andrew Means, who slammed on the brakes but was unable to avoid hitting VanMeter, police said.
According to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, the Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates uses of force by police officers, was not activated in this incident because the use of force was determined to be unintentional.
VanMeter was being investigated by the Major Offender Task Force, which attempted to contact VanMeter when he fled, according to police. He was wanted on several felony warrants.
According to the arrest affidavit, police believed VanMeter was armed when they contacted him, and Means attempted to positioned his patrol vehicle between VanMeter and another deputy when VanMeter turned and ran toward Means in his vehicle.
The arrest affidavit states: “I immediately slammed on the brakes and could feel the anti-lock brakes activating. When VanMeter turned he looked directly at me and was reaching into the front waistband of his pants. I believed VanMeter was attempting to pull a gun out and feared he could shoot me or Deputy Schreiner. I was attempting to stop my unmarked vehicle and unintentionally struck VanMeter with the front of the vehicle.
“Again, I did not intentionally strike VanMeter, he ran directly at me and I was attempting to stop my vehicle. It happened very suddenly. The best way to understand how quickly it happened is to attribute it to a deer or animal running directly out in front of your car unexpectedly.”
According to the affidavit, VanMeter was pushed backward into the air when he was hit, and police found a handgun next to him after he landed.
The crash was investigated by the Grand Junction Police Department’s traffic unit.
According to the crash investigation report, VanMeter was running on the sidewalk, with Means following in a patrol car in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn, which is next to the EconoLodge, when VanMeter changed course as another vehicle attempted to pull alongside him. He ran in front of the deputy and was struck by the car.
According to the report, the vehicle was traveling about 18 mph when VanMeter was struck.
The report estimates VanMeter was flung between 16 feet and 10 inches or 21 feet in the air.
He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.