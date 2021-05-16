The investigation into an officer involved shooting, which resulted in the death of a 26-year-old woman on Highway 92 near Hotchkiss, is still ongoing, but may be turned over to the District Attorney’s office in a matter of weeks.
Montrose Police Sgt. Billy Stroup, who is the coordinator of the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, said the case is proceeding, but it will be a few weeks before it is ready to pass on to the District Attorney’s Office.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is made up of members of agencies within the 7th Judicial District and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and investigates the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers within the district.
“It is still an active investigation,” Stroup said. “So obviously we can’t release a lot of information on it, but we are getting closer to actually presenting that to the DA’s office probably within the next two to three weeks.”
The team is investigating what occurred during the incident, which took place on April 9 at 11:35 a.m., in which an officer was involved in a shooting in which Paige Pierce, of Austin, Colorado, was killed. The officer is not being named until after the investigation is completed.
Once the CIRT completes its investigation and it is given to the District Attorney, Stroup said he thought it would likely take several more weeks for the DA to reach a decision on whether to bring charges.
“He has to review the entire case, all the details of it, every aspect of this investigation to be able to come to a conclusion and make a decision on it,” Stroup said. “That’s not something he’s going to take lightly.”
Stroup said officer-involved shootings have been relatively rare in the 7th Judicial District. This is the first in several years.
Friends and family of Pierce have set up a social media page seeking to get to the bottom of what happened that led to her death in April. Stroup said he understood there was a lot of interest in the case, but said the investigation will be thorough.
“It’s definitely a complete and thorough investigation, all inclusive,” Stroup said. “I know it’s a hard thing, but be patient and let the facts come out. Those facts will eventually come out. Everything will be released and people can see it.”