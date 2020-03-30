Chairs sit stacked on top of tables in dimly lit rooms. Music serves as the lone counter to the eerie silence. Every once in a while, a patron will enter, but won’t stay long.

Such is the scene at restaurants across the United States of America in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Grand Valley, it’s no different.

On a normal Saturday morning, Pufferbelly Station in Grand Junction would be buzzing with life. Locals would be gathering, filling every table to indulge in pancakes, French toast, waffles, omelets or cinnamon rolls so big that they often, as a side dish, dwarf the main course.

“It’s sad,” said Jake Salazar, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Rebecca. “We have regular customers who cry when they walk in the door and see nobody here. It’s unreal.”

Since the outbreak began, sales have decreased 60%, Salazar says. He projects that total to increase to 70% if April is as impacted by the coronavirus as it is projected to be.

The sit-down operations for restaurants were shut down a couple of weeks ago, and when the stay-at-home order was issued late last week, the pickup, curb-side and delivery operations of restaurants were considered essential business.

Pufferbelly Station, once a hub for sitting down and scarfing down breakfast, has turned to takeout, curb-side service and delivery. The latter is especially new for Salazar.

“It’s a big change,” Salazar said. “We’ve adjusted to the change, but it may be kinda hard to get back into the regular routine. We’ll make it work, whatever direction we go.”

Many restaurants are turning toward delivery, especially after the Colorado Division of Insurance took measures recently to remove the red tape and insurance delays that would’ve discouraged restaurants and their workers from embracing it. This way, more workers can utilize their vehicles for delivery.

Other restaurants in the Grand Valley are relying more on delivery websites and apps, such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and Food Dudes.

Deliveries are up, but sales are still down.

“It’s been affected very badly,” said Fiesta Guadalajara Assistant Manager Lupe Bedoy. “Right now, we’re only doing to-go orders. All the employees are working fewer hours. But the community is supporting us very well. We’re doing a lot of to-go orders. They’re ordering a lot of margaritas. That’s helping us a lot. Now we know people care about us. They’re why we’re surviving.”

Margarita sales, and alcohol sales in general, are proving pivotal for establishments like Fiesta Guadalajara. The Mexican restaurant isn’t struggling quite as badly as some of its counterparts, likely in part because of its location in the city close to Colorado Mesa University as well as Grand Junction High School.

“All the staff from Fiesta are very grateful to the people because they’re supporting us very well,” Bedoy said. “They’re coming and doing good tips for us. That’s helping us a lot. All of the employees have families they have to feed.”

Randy’s Southside Diner on 2430 North Ave. has seen a nearly 80% decrease in sales. The company, which employs four people at each of its three locations, relies heavily on Grubhub, even more than it did in the time before a global health emergency.

For those who don’t have their order delivered, they must call the restaurant to place their order, drive to the restaurant and have an employee bring it to their vehicle.

“It’s difficult. It’s something none of us are used to,” said manager Brooke Martinez. “They’re working the best they can with us when it comes to adapting to something new.”

In Fruita, Camilla’s Kaffe has been affected dramatically. Some days, the sales are half what they used to be. Those are also, by current standards, the good days. Other days, sales are down 75%.

As a result, the restaurant has had to lay off half of its staff. Workers with some other form of income, such as a spouse who remains employed, were let go. Workers with no other options to make any money were kept.

“We’re in good spirits. We’re staying optimistic,” said Camilla Smith, who founded the restaurant in 2008. “This community is supporting us. We’re feeling the love. It’s unbelievable. We’re staying afloat.”

She keeps the restaurant’s door open, trying to let any passersby in downtown Fruita know they’re open for business. Camilla’s Kaffe also has a patio that is frequently cleaned and open for customers to sit and eat. However, because of the coronavirus, they never do.

Smith is only one of the many small business owners in Fruita concerned about the virus’ aftermath.

“I just fear what this town is going to look like after this is all over,” Smith said. “Will everybody’s small businesses here make it?”

At 357 Bar and Grill in Palisade, under normal circumstances, all of the restaurant’s televisions would be set to sports channels for patrons. However, in a world without sports or sit-down patrons, the televisions are now playing movies.

Instead of sitting at a table or the bar, people can only walk up to a white folding table 10 yards from the front door and slather some sanitizer on their hands as they order.

“Obviously, our sales are down quite a bit,” said server Kelly Thirlwall. “However, the community of Palisade and even our regulars from Grand Junction have been amazing for the servers. They’ve been incredibly, incredibly generous with their tips to keep us going. It might actually be in the owner’s best interest to close a couple days a week, but they’re doing the best they can to keep us afloat.”

357 Bar and Grill employs 13 people, all of whom have had their hours cut. In times like these, tips matter more than ever before.

March 16, the day when Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that all restaurants in the state would be limited to takeout, curb-side or delivery, was Thirlwall’s third anniversary with 357. The financial aspects of the shift have been jarring, but the social aspects of it have been equally so for her.

“It’s hard not being able to be social because this is such a social job,” Thirlwall said. “Having only one customer at a time and having to keep your distance, not being able to hug your regulars or touch them on the shoulder is very, very strange.”