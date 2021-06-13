WHAT THEY DID

Here's a sampling of some of the bigger bills lawmakers approved during the 2021 session:

• SB88: Partly sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, lawmakers passed a controversial bill that would allow victims of sexual assault while they were children to sue any organization that covered up their abuse and protected their attackers.

• HB1266: In the face of a promised governor veto on a bill dealing with climate change, Democrats dumped most of its provisions into a new bill that calls on manufacturers, utilities and oil and gas companies to lower emissions, and creates a new ombudsman's office to watch them.

• HB1164: Redefines how school districts can set their mill levies to raise revenue from property owners.

• SB87: Allows workers in the agriculture industry the right to form and join unions to collectively bargain for pay and working conditions.

• SB260: Imposes fees and alters other funding streams to raise $5.3 billion over the next decade to fund transportation projects, including road and bridge construction and transit projects designed to reduce traffic and convert the state's vehicle fleet to use electric vehicles.

• HB1298: Expands firearm transfer background checks, and was one of six bills dealing with reducing firearm violence, including requiring safe storage, reporting lost or stolen weapons and creating a new state office of gun violence prevention.

• HB1260: Puts more money toward the State Water Plan, and was one of several bills dealing with watershed issues, including dedicating more money to mitigate wildfires, particularly in the rural-urban interface.