It’s going to be a busy Thanksgiving this year on Colorado highways.
According to AAA forecasts, 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% in the highest single-year increase since 2005.
Those forecasted travel volumes are within 5% of 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.
The gap is closing even faster in Colorado, with travel figures coming in at just 3.7% below 2019. AAA predicts that 925,000 Coloradans will travel for Thanksgiving in a rebound from 2020.
“In some ways, 2021 will look more like a normal holiday travel season, at least compared to last year,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.
Overall, 6.4 million more Americans will travel this Thanksgiving over 2020. Nationwide, automobile travel will be up 8%. It’s estimated that more than 840,000 Coloradans will be hitting the roads for the holiday.
Air travel has almost completely recovered from its pandemic drop-off with demand up 80% over 2020.
“Thanksgiving comes as international travelers return to American airports, so Americans should plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks,” McKinley said. “At the same time, while vaccines spurred a quick resurgence in demand, travelers need to know that it takes much longer to rebuild supply, so traveling in 2021 isn’t the same as traveling in 2019.”
Airline prices have fallen as flights have returned, with the lowest airfare coming in 27.3% less than last year, according to AAA. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most expensive and heaviest travel days, with Monday and Thursday generally the lightest and least expensive.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased by about 39% over 2020.
Daily car rental rates have also increased this year, by about 4% compared to last Thanksgiving at $98.
Lastly, gas prices saw an October surge and AAA anticipates those higher prices will remain through the holiday season. The average price for gasoline in Colorado was $3.49 per gallon on Monday. That is the highest price for Thanksgiving since 2011. The state average was $2.17 per gallon during last year’s holiday and $2.80 on Thanksgiving day in 2019.