At 19 years old, Casey Dunagan had his whole life in front of him. But then he was diagnosed with a severe mental illness.
The next 13 years consisted of misdiagnoses, hospital stays and falling deep into ruts. All of this as his friends in Durango were going to college and pursuing their passions.
On Friday, at 33 years old, Dunagan and 19 others joined that club at a ceremony celebrating the earning of General Equivalency Diplomas at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29½ Road.
“I was super-nervous beforehand, but it feels amazing. It felt surreal when I actually got it, I couldn’t believe it,” Dunagan said. “There were several times when I didn’t know if I’d even be here. Several times through the pandemic where we couldn’t come into the classroom. And it was tough to come back from that. But I’m so proud of myself that I did it.”
Dunagan lived in Durango until he turned 26. He came to Grand Junction so he could have access to the mental health facilities and services in the area.
The celebration kicked off at 10 a.m. After some comments from GED instructors, Dunagan delivered a keynote address followed by class valedictorian Autumn Folsom.
Folsom struggled in school because of undiagnosed ADHD, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, she said. But the GED program, which offers an alternative to a high school diploma, adapted to her and allowed her to work at her own pace.
Achieving this milestone opened new doors for all of the graduates. In 2019, people without at least a high school certificate had a median weekly income of only $592, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That same data shows that the unemployment rate for those without any certification is 5.4%.
Earning a high school diploma or GED improves those numbers to $746 and 3.7%, respectively.
And for people like Dunagan and Folsom, who had far from an easy path to get to where they are, those brighter job prospects were just icing on the cake for a day of celebrations.
Crowding a conference room at the Workforce Center were friends and families ready to celebrate with the 20 men and women of the hour.
Tony Spence is one of Dunagan’s best friends, and they’ve known each other since elementary school. As Dunagan spoke and thrust his fist in the air at the end, Spence could only smile and cheer.
“This is big. A buddy of mine graduated law school recently, but I think this is more impressive,” Spence said. “Look what Casey went through. All of the struggles he had, the 13 years he said were stolen from him and he made it. He’s so strong, and I’m so proud of him.”
Dunagan’s next step is college. He’s ready to attend Colorado Mesa University in the fall to study computer science.
And if there’s anything Dunagan wants people to take from his story, it’s a lesson of perseverance.
“Don’t give up. If you’re going through a hard time, speak up about it. See if there’s some resource out there for you, and take it upon yourself to get help,” he said. “When I was diagnosed, I was in denial that I needed help. But I accepted the responsibility. But everyone has their own path, and it’s never a straight line.”