“Three-outcome hitter” is a popular term in baseball for players who are going to strike out, walk or mash a massive home run.
Make no mistake, by agreeing in principle to bring in Sean Payton to coach the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, CEO Greg Penner just took the biggest two-outcome swing in the franchise’s history. There’s no walking in football. This is either a home run or a strikeout, and it’s one that will reverberate through the coming years.
It’s sometimes said that Broncos fans are overzealous with unrealistic expectations. Some, myself included, can be prone to hyperbole.
After forging the trade that will likely bring Payton to Denver, it’s Super Bowl or bust. That’s not hyperbole. That’s the truth.
A franchise doesn’t leverage its future for an AFC wild card exit. It doesn’t toss away three first-round picks in two years only to lose to Patrick Mahomes in the AFC championship game. That Lombardi Trophy is coming to Denver or this franchise will struggle for years afterward. It might still, even with a magical run.
Denver, especially under general manager George Paton, has had some strong success picking in the first round. Paton picked Pat Surtain II, who’s already an All-Pro selection after his second season. Some consider him the best cornerback in the league.
But even before Paton, the Broncos had a strong series of picks. Von Miller was famously John Elway’s best first-round selection, with the pick one year before and several years after being absolutely atrocious. But starting in 2017, the picks were more consistent. Garret Bolles was painful to watch in his first few seasons but eventually developed into an All-Pro at the second-most important position on the offense. Bradley Chubb made a Pro Bowl and is a top-30 edge rusher when healthy, according to Pro Football Focus. Jerry Jeudy is another frustrating player to watch, but he somehow scraped out a top-25 receiving season in arguably the most dysfunctional offense in the league. Even Noah Fant, who certainly hasn’t played up to his draft position in Denver or Seattle, at least provides a tough matchup with his rare blend of size and speed.
Between Payton and Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos have discarded three strong chances at drafting an All-Pro selection. Just look at Seattle, poised to pick a franchise-changing player with the fifth pick in this year’s draft. The Seahawks used the other first-round pick sent to them in the Wilson trade to draft Charles Cross ninth. He led the offense in total snaps at left tackle, putting together a solid rookie campaign and guarding Geno Smith during his redemption tour.
The pick used to bring Payton to Denver — originally belonging to San Francisco — will likely be less impactful as it’ll be at the tail end of the first round. But that’s still another potentially solid player who will be missed. The most uncomfortable part of sending a first-round pick for Payton is that it further leverages the Broncos’ future for success in the present. For the years after Wilson leaves, regardless of whether Payton lasts two years or 20, the Denver Broncos will likely struggle. They might not be 2008 Lions bad, thanks to some of these recent first-round selections, but they’ll be missing strong players on favorable contracts that are needed to find consistent success.
At least one thing is certain: as clearly as Nathaniel Hackett’s fate was tied to the success of Wilson, so too will be Payton’s future. If he’s successful, he’ll be the ultimate quarterback rehab clinic, live and walking around. He’ll have won Super Bowls with two different teams piloted by quarterbacks who broke the mold and scout’s expectations.
If he fails, Penner’s big swing will be the worst strikeout in franchise history, further burdening a cap-poor franchise already strung out like a venture capitalist chasing that next big bet.