Some Coloradans could see their unemployment benefits delayed if they are having problems verifying their identities through a new program specifically designed to do that.
Those who have tried, but couldn’t upload their identifying documents to the website that Colorado is using — ID.me — and have been referred to a “trusted referee” to help verify they are who they say they are, saying it’s taking hours to do so, or longer.
That’s what happened to Grand Junction resident Larry Lyon, who said that for some reason the system rejected his uploaded Colorado driver’s license and U.S. passport.
In his case, Lyons was told to log onto a video call with a referee and immediately got the message that his estimated wait time would be several hours.
“I have been trying for days, but all I get is a notice that the wait time is five hours, and to please be ready to talk to them,” Lyons said in an email Wednesday. “Well, I’ve waited for over an hour and it still says I have over five hours to wait. I should not have to sit by my computer screen for six or more hours waiting, and who knows how long it might be to get my ID verified so I can receive my benefits?”
After nearly a week of trying, Lyons was finally able to get through, but it took him seven hours before an ID.me referee finally took his call, he said Thursday.
Lyons isn’t alone.
Thousands of others have had similar issues with uploading their information, which is now required in Colorado and several other states to combat a huge amount of fraudulent claims for state and federal unemployment benefits.
Phil Spesshardt, acting director of the department’s unemployment insurance division, said Thursday that there is a large influx of unemployed workers not just in Colorado, but 20 other states that now are using the same ID.me system, a private Virginia-based credential-identifying company that now has more than 35 million users.
About 68,000 displaced Colorado workers were required to have their identities verified through the system as of Monday.
Spesshardt said about 15% of those verifications were initially rejected for various reasons, and the website company that is handing the program is having to verify each, one by one, for thousands of displaced workers in Colorado and several other states that also are just beginning to use it.
“ID.me is trying to onboard additional staff to try to reduce these wait times,” he said. “That’s why we indicate that if you have the capacity to upload the information through your smart phone, make sure everything’s well lit. That may avoid some of these issues with items being rejected.”
For those who continue to have problems, Spesshardt advises them to call the department at (303) 536-5615. To learn more about how to upload documents, go to https://help.id.me.
Spesshardt said the problems likely will get worse before they get better.
That’s because, eventually, everyone who is receiving state or federal unemployment insurance benefits will have to use it.
Currently, there were nearly 279,000 Coloradans who are filing weekly continued claims for either regular state benefits, or one of the federal ones. Those who can’t get their identities verified through ID.me will see their benefits delayed until they do.
“We’re not necessarily happy with the responses ID.me has been able to provide to our customers,” Spesshardt said. “In a perfect world, we wouldn’t even be having to send people to ID.me. Unfortunately, we’re not in a perfect world. We’re in a world where fraudsters have found a golden opportunity with creation of these pandemic unemployment assistance programs ... and have moved to trying to file claims with the state.”