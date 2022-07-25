Jam nights: Tuesday Night Jam brings musicians together to create cool tunes

The third drummer of the night was pounding out a beat, then the keyboard and guitar joined the fray.
Then a trio of saxophones joined in, and it sounded something like ... awesome.
The growing Charlie Dwellington’s crowd was moving and grooving, dancing and smiling as the Tuesday Night Jam sent sweet sounds and vibes into the night.
As those sweet sounds wafted into the breeze, the six musicians shifted to a new song and a new guitarist strolled to the stage.
With no warm up or tune up, this gent plugged into an amp and joined the song as seamless as a slab on slate.
The three saxophones, two tenors and a baritone, brought a unique horn-section sound to this night’s jam.
Bill Moody — yes, of Moody’s Lounge in downtown Grand Junction — was one of those playing tenor sax.
Starting in the seventh grade, Moody always loved playing the sax. And he loves playing the Tuesday Night Jam.
“What makes the Jam fun and unique is that different players show up every week, so you get to know the local musicians,” he said. “You get to play with guys that you might not get to play with otherwise. It’s really a fun experience.”
Since he’s not currently in a band, it’s also his musical outlet.
It’s a unique gathering of musicians and the set up is simple. There is a “host band” or, as Eric Gross calls it, the “backing band” or the “backline band.”
It is made up of the same core group of musicians with a drummer, keyboard player, bass player and a guitar player.
That’s who gets the Jam going. Then other “players” start showing up to join the jam. Some sign up, others just jump in. Singers too.
Drummers are changed out, as are bass players and when the brass dudes arrive, they form a horn section on the fly.
LOTS OF DRUMMERS AND SAX PLAYERS
Troy Douglas has been participating and organizing the popular Jam for 16 years, the last eight at Charlie Dwellingtron’s.
He’s the host drummer, but he rarely finishes the night with the sticks in his hand.
Whether it’s pounding the drums or spanking the congas, there’s usually plenty of drummers at the Jam wanting to play a set or two.
“One night we had nine drummers show up. They didn’t all get a turn, but that happens sometimes,” Douglas said.
The Jam is all about embracing a love for music and giving the crowd an enjoyable Tuesday night.
Douglas said players rotate in, but when it comes to saxophonists, sometimes it’s the more the merrier.
“We’ve had as many as five sax players at once,” Douglas said.
Without even a hint of a smile, Douglas lists other types of musicians that have popped by Charlie’s to be part of the Jam.
“We had a bagpiper once. We had a guy who came in from France and played the accordion. We’ve even had a guy come in and play a didgeridoo. That was a little bit out there, but we made it work,” Douglas said.
For those of you out there without access to Google, a didgeridoo is a wind instrument developed by the Aboriginal peoples of northern Australia at least 1,500 years ago.
For Moody, playing with other sax players makes for a fun night — a little challenging, but that’s part of the fun.
“Basically, what you do is someone in the horn section comes up with a riff to play behind whatever song is playing,” he explained. “Obviously, we don’t rehearse, so we just make it as we go along. Everyone picks up on the riff and just kind of come up with it one the fly.”
There’s no stress or nerves to this process.
“That’s what makes it fun.”
The Jam is all about fun. Fun for the players and fun for the crowd.
“For the musicians, it’s just a fun place to have an outlet to play,” Moody said. “It’s cool to be part of it.”
Gross discovered the Jam a little more than two years ago when the pandemic hit.
With music production shut down, he needed a musical outlet and happened upon the Jam and fell in love with the little Tuesday night music congregation.
“I went down to the Jam, and almost immediately met some wonderful people. There were some super competent musicians, just super players. It was really magical.
“There was a feeling of welcomeness, and for new players who might be a little nervous to come up and play, there’s not a feeling of edginess that they are coming into a pressure situation,” he said.
EMBRACING THE LOVE OF MUSIC
Douglas agreed completely, and said the egos are checked at the door.
“If you notice when you come into Charlies, there’s a big stack of egos at the front door,” he deadpanned.
As for new players, Douglas said the veterans help them out.
“All of us old-timers know how to help them out. That way they are more relaxed, more willing to try stuff,” he said.
Gross said it’s special when everything comes together perfectly.
“It’s really a melding of all different kinds of personalities. Artists are known to be quirky too,” he said, with a chuckle. “The backline has to be very patient and very open.”
Gross is part of that backline playing keyboards and providing vocals.
The Jam is about musicians getting to jam with new and old players, but Douglas said it’s also about the appreciative crowd that enjoys great music.
“The crowd is a big part of the Jam,” he said. “We talk with them, joke with them, they laugh, they dance, they smile, and it’s very much a community.”
Most of the musicians who play at the Jam also play in bands. Some, like Douglas and Gross, have their own bands.
Gross said he’s excited his band Wild Flight and Emily Jurick will be playing at this year’s Colorado Mountain Winefest in Palisade on Sept. 17.
Having professional musicians making music creates a special sound, a special atmosphere.
But sometimes, the wheels fall off. It is after all, a Jam with rotating players.
“What I will say is that you have to be willing to take chances and also, be willing to be part of the occasional train wreck,” Gross said.
When a jam session goes off the rails, the backline must get it back on track.
“Sometimes it’s going to go somewhere funny and we’re going to have to pull it up, like the phoenix rising out of the ashes, and get it going again.
“You have to laugh at that and be like ‘well that was interesting’ and roll with it.”
That’s when patience comes into play.
But the goal is always to send great music wafting into the night air and to a welcoming group of music lovers.
“And that’s what they are getting. In my 45 years of doing this, I think the product is getting really good,” Gross said. “It has really become special.”