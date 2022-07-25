 Skip to main content
Jam nights: Tuesday Night Jam brings musicians together to create cool tunes

  • Updated
The third drummer of the night was pounding out a beat, then the keyboard and guitar joined the fray.

Then a trio of saxophones joined in, and it sounded something like ... awesome.

“What makes the Jam fun and unique is that different players show up every week, so you get to know the local musicians. You get to play with guys that you might not get to play with otherwise. It’s really a fun experience.”

Catch Dale Shrull's piece on the growing popularity of Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday NIght Jam at gjsentinel.com.
Charlie Dwellington's - Skyler From on drums

MCKENZIE LANGE

Skyler From is reflected in his drum set as he plays music during Charlie Dwellington’s Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature04-ml

Edwardo Ybarra plays the bongos during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.
Charlie Dwellington's - Papa Joey

Bobby Walker, back, watches as Joey Cowan, or "Papa Joey" plays the baritone saxiphone during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature08-ml

061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature01-ml

TOP LEFT: Bobby Walker, back, watches as Joey Cowan, or “Papa Joey,” plays the baritone saxophone during Charlie Dwellington’s Tuesday Night Jam at Charlie Dwellington’s on Tuesday, June 14.

ABOVE: Judy Friday, left, and Debi Drake dance to the music.

RIGHT: Bobby Walker smiles as he plays his guitar.

BOTTOM: Scott Burkhardt dances the evening away.

Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily Sentinel
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature07-ml

Joey Cowan, or "Papa Joey", left, plays the baritone saxiphone alongside Bruce Glazer on the guitar, right, and Pete Langford on the bass, back, during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature09-ml

Judy Friday, left, and Debi Drake dance to the music during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.
061522-news-TuesdayNightJamFeature03-ml

Charlie Dwellington's Tue Night Jam

Bobby Walker smiles as he plays his guitar during Charlie Dwellington's Tuesday night jam at the bar on Tuesday, June 14.

