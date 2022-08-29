Colorado Snowsports Museum

PHOTO COURTESY OF COLORADO SNOWSPORTS MUSEUM

The snowboard chase scene in the James Bond movie, “A View to a Kill,” exposed millions of viewers to the sport of snowboarding when the movie came out in 1985. Snowboarding wasn’t even allowed on Vail Mountain until 1989.

VAIL — There is a piece of pop culture at the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

If you know your James Bond movies, how could you forget the exciting chase on a snowboard in “A View to A Kill,” which came out on May 24, 1985.