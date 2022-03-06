Mesa County’s sales tax numbers made a big jump in 2021, and that jump has continued, with January’s sales tax report posting the highest number the city has seen since at least the Great Recession.
In January, the City of Grand Junction took in $7,514,139 in sales and use taxes, compared to $6,070,351 in January 2021.
The report shows tax money collected in January from money spent in December, so it includes much of the spending surrounding holiday shopping.
This means the January report is usually the biggest of the year for the city, making up about 10% of the city’s total intake, according to Finance Director Jodi Welch.
“It’s a big month for us, and an important month for us looking into the future,” Welch said.
It is also the first report of the 2022 fiscal year, and the data gives city staff an indication where the economy might be headed and how accurate the city’s budget predictions might be.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city is conservative in projecting revenue for future budget, so it’s not much of a surprise the tax revenue came in over budget projections.
Caton also said at least some portion of the rise in sales tax collections, which outpaced budget projections throughout 2021, is due in some part to inflation, although it’s difficult to say how much. This means things are costing more money to buy for everyone, including the city.
“We don’t have more money than we know what to do with,” Caton said.
All business categories showed major growth over this time last year, Welch said, which is positive.
Some of the industries that did particularly well were construction, restaurant/bar, large retail and general merchandise, Welch said.
Jay Greenberg, general nanager of Mesa Mall, said in a statement, “Mesa Mall experienced a robust holiday shopping season, driven by guest demand for our national, local, and specialty retailers. Last year alone we welcomed Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, and a first-to-market Dillard’s to Mesa Mall, strengthening our position as the premier shopping destination across Western Colorado and providing new opportunities for tenants and shoppers alike. We are proud that the strength of our retailers has allowed Mesa Mall to have a positive economic impact in the Grand Junction community for more than 40 years, both during the holidays and year-round.”