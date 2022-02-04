This past January in the Grand Valley was colder — and drier — than usual.
National Weather Service Grand Junction Meteorologist Matthew Aleksa spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how January 2022 compared to past Januarys. He provided statistics about Grand Junction’s weather in particular.
“Grand Junction’s our official climate site, so that really is pretty representative of the whole valley here,” Aleksa said.
The average high temperature throughout the month was 37.6 degrees, 0.5 degrees colder than the standard January average high temperature. Conversely, the average low temperature was 16.5 degrees, 0.8 degrees below the standard January average low temperature.
The coldest daytime temperature of the month was 20 degrees on Jan. 2. The next night, the temperature dipped to minus-2 degrees, the single lowest temperature recorded all month.
The temperature never exceeded 45 degrees all month. That relative warmth arrived in the Grand Valley on Jan. 22 and 23.
While the January air had even more bite to it than usual, that came with a lack of precipitation.
“There were two days where we saw some snow. First day was Jan. 8 and the second was more substantial, when that front moved through. We got 1.3 inches out of that on the 21st,” Aleksa said. “The total amount of snow for the month of January was 1.3 inches. Most of that occurred on the 21st. We had a trace of snow on the eighth. That was about it. It was pretty dry. As far as where it is in terms of normal, our normal snowfall for January is typically 4.5 inches, so that was 3.2 inches below normal.”
In terms of precipitation, January featured 0.14 inches. The average for past Januarys is 0.61 inches of precipitation.
When asked why the colder air didn’t come with more snowfall, Aleksa referenced the snowstorm that coated the Grand Valley for several days to end 2021.
“I think what happened with the cold was a lot of that was at the beginning of the month and we still had some decent snowpack on the ground, so that contributed to the colder temperatures,” he said. “We had snow on the ground from the first of January, where there was four inches of snow depth, and that’s what fell during that New Year’s storm, New Year’s Eve and Christmas and all that. That snow stayed on the ground all the way until the 19th of January, where we officially recorded zero at that point of time. Because of the snowpack, the temperatures would be colder because of the inversions it set up.
“We had a few waves that came around, but most of the snow stayed in the mountains. We just got the cold air.”